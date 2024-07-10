Dustin Poirier reveals he accepted hours’ notice fight vs. Nate Diaz after Khamzat Chimaev weight controversy at UFC 279

Dustin Poirier nearly stepped up on hours’ notice to face Nate Diaz at UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight.

Poirier lost to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in his most recent fight at UFC 302 last month. He lost by fifth-round submission and teased retirement, although he’s since teased one final appearance in the Octagon.

Diaz, who parted ways with the UFC in 2022, was slated to face Chimaev in a welterweight main event at UFC 279. The fight fell through at the official weigh-ins after Chimaev missed weight (178.5lbs).

Diaz went on to face Tony Ferguson in the main event, defeating him by fourth-round submission. Chimaev beat Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 co-headliner.

Poirier, who has long targeted a matchup with Diaz, nearly pulled a Dan Ige and was prepared to save UFC 279.