Jon Jones reacts after Alex Pereira dethrones Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

Jon Jones has reacted following Alex Pereira’s title-earning TKO victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) collided in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden with the promotions middleweight title up for grabs.

The pair had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner.

Israel Adesanya was returning to action for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at July’s UFC 276 event. Izzy was looking to earn his sixth career middleweight title defense when he took to the Octagon this evening at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira had also most previously competed at UFC 276, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Sean Strickland. The Brazilian kickboxing specialist had gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in 2021.

Prior to tonight’s highly anticipated contest, Jon Jones voiced his support for Alex Pereira stating he believed ‘Poatan’ would be the man to dethrone Izzy.

Tonight’s UFC 281 main event resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.

Following the shocking result, Jon Jones took to Twitter with the following series of tweets:

I appreciate the kind words Champ pic.twitter.com/aUxY2x0YwC — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. 🙏🏾 🇧🇷 https://t.co/GGk1kOCsvx — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

Now why would I go and do something like that? https://t.co/3bKsKaOAFu — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

