Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”

Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss.

Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.

- Advertisement -

Adesanya was standing up, trying to defend the barrage of punches, but referee Marc Goddard had seen enough. During the UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Adesanya expressed his belief that he could’ve continued fighting and would’ve survived. He even joked about wanting to bring back referee Steve Mazzagatti (h/t MMAMania).

“Ugh. Fu*k. My ego would say ‘at least let me go out on my shield’ but I don’t think I would have gone out because I was still there. I’ve seen worse stoppages,” Adesanya told the media after his loss. “Fu*k, bring back Steve Mazagatti. Bring back Steve Mazzagatti, I would have been fine. You know, he might have won that round, but I would still be champion.”

- Advertisement -

This is just the second loss in Adesanya’s pro MMA career. It’s the first time he’s been stopped in a pro MMA fight. After the title match, UFC President Dana White said that he isn’t opposed to booking a rematch between Pereira and Adesanya. Time will tell if that’s ultimately the next direction for the UFC Middleweight Title picture.

- Advertisement -