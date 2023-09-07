Tyson Fury open to MMA rematch with Francis Ngannou: “I’d knock him out in seconds”

By Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023

Tyson Fury is open to facing Francis Ngannou in the cage after their boxing match.

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ are slated to face off in October. For Tyson Fury, the boxing match will be his first since a knockout win over Derek Chisora. While his WBC title won’t be on the line, it’ll still be a historic clash. Their ten-rounder will be the first time in combat sports history that boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion will face the UFC’s.

For Francis Ngannou, the boxing match will be the first of his career. To help with the move, he’s enlisted the help of Mike Tyson. ‘Iron Mike’ has released several videos to social media of him training the former UFC champion, although Tyson Fury has stated he’s not impressed.

However, Francis Ngannou might want to think twice about going all in on boxing training. Speaking to TNT Sports prior to today’s press conference, Tyson Fury confirmed interest in a rematch in the cage. Earlier this year, ‘The Gypsy King’ previously stated that he was in discussions with the UFC to face Jon Jones. With that in mind, his MMA interest comes as no surprise.

“I’d like to fight Ngannou in the cage, I think I could beat him, for sure.” Tyson Fury stated regarding a potential future MMA rematch with Francis Ngannou. “He’s not a good jiu-jitsu man, he’s not a good wrestler, he’s known for striking, and I’m a better striker than him! With the little gloves, I’d knock him out in seconds.”

He continued, “…He’s a stand-up striker, I’m a f*cking stand-up striker too. Doing a little bit of kicking and blocking. I’ll elbow him in the teeth, do all that. Did any of you guys see me training with Darren Till? Just smacking the pads, bang, bang! Elbows!”

What do you make of these comments? Would you watch Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in MMA?

