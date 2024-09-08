UFC Vegas 97 Results: Natalia Silva defeats Jessica Andrade (Highlights)

September 7, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 results, including the co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Natalia Silva.

Andrade (26-12 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring victories over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez respectively. Prior to those wins, the former strawweight queen had suffered three straight defeats against opponents Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez.

Meanwhile, Natalia Silva (17-5-1 MMA) has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2022. The 27-year-old was most previously seen in action this past February, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 85.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 97 co-main event begins and there is no touch of gloves. Natalia Silva fires off a low kick. Jessica Andrade answers with one of her own. Silva with a nice counter shot and then a jab up the middle. A good 1-2 from Natalia. The former strawweight champion answers with a body shot and then a low kick. Silva definitely has a speed advantage, but Andrade is working hard to cut the distance. She finally connects with a big shot, a right hand over the top. Silva returns fire with a spinning back kick to the body and then a low kick. Another good hook from Jessica Andrade. She looks to close the distance, but Silva keeps her at bay with a side kick to the stomach. Andrade pressures and swards Silva with some big punches. Natalia with a low kick. Jessica answers with another flurry as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 97 co-main event begins and Natalia Silva opens with a low kick. Jessica Andrade is once again coming forward aggressively. Silva keeps her at distance with a nice 1-2. The veteran continues to come forward and lands a big low kick followed by a pair of punches. She drops for a takedown attempt, but Silva shakes her off and circles out. Andrade forces the clinch and lands a few good knees. She tries to get Silva down, but once again Natalia shakes her off and circles out to distance. Silva with a nice spinning back kick to the body. Andrade rushes in with a flurry but nothing connects flush. She forces the clinch and lands a decent standing elbow. Natalia gets back to range and lands a crisp right hand that appears to hurt Jessica Andrade. Still, she continues to press forward and trades punches with her opponent. Andrade continues to press the action until the horn sounds.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 97 co-headliner begins and Jessica Andrade is immediately back on the attack. Natalia Silva is desperately trying to keep her at range. She lands a nice jab, but Andrade just continues to walk her down. She manages to get a clinch. Jessica punches Silva’s thighs. Silva is able to turn her and get her back on the cage. She half lands a spinning heel kick. Andrade resets and comes forward with some big punches. Andrade forces the clinch, but Silva shakes free and quickly sprints out to range. Another clinch attempt, but this time Silva trips Andrade to the canvas. Jessica pops right back to her feet and the ladies exchange shots in the pocket. Silva back to distance pawing with her jab. Jessica continues to walk through it and unload big shots. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 97 Results: Natalia Silva def. Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Silva fight next following her victory over Andrade this evening in Sin City?

