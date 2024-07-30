Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”
UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.
Last weekend, Muhammad Mokaev kept his unbeaten mixed martial arts record intact. He did so by grinding out a win over Manel Kape, but it wasn’t all that easy. There was a bitter feud between the two heading into the encounter and while they did make up after the fight, you could certainly feel the tension during it.
Mokaev, in the end, was able to pick up the victory he desired. His hope was that he’d wind up getting a title shot but instead, UFC president Dana White declared that he had been released from the promotion. This led to a great deal of confusion, but now, it appears we have some clarity on the matter.
RELATED: Dana White reacts to Muhammad Mokaev’s lackluster win over Manel Kape at UFC 304: “I think the PFL is gonna get a great undefeated guy”
As per a source speaking to Ben Davis, Mokaev was negotiating with PFL prior to his UFC contract officially coming to an end.
Mokaev’s contract tactics
“Mokaev and his management team tried to check on what PFL would pay well before his last fight on the deal,” Davis’ source said in their screenshotted direct messages. “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw of why they weren’t going to re-sign. It’s why Dana mentioned, ‘PFL is getting a good undefeated guy.’
“Essentially, he was trying to use the number from PFL as leverage,” they concluded.
Quotes via MMA Mania
Do you believe the UFC made the right decision to release Muhammad Mokaev? Is there a chance he could return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Muhammad Mokaev UFC