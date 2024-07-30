Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

UFC’s final straw with Muhammad Mokaev was reportedly his attempt to negotiate with PFL prior to the final fight on his contract.

Last weekend, Muhammad Mokaev kept his unbeaten mixed martial arts record intact. He did so by grinding out a win over Manel Kape, but it wasn’t all that easy. There was a bitter feud between the two heading into the encounter and while they did make up after the fight, you could certainly feel the tension during it.

Mokaev, in the end, was able to pick up the victory he desired. His hope was that he’d wind up getting a title shot but instead, UFC president Dana White declared that he had been released from the promotion. This led to a great deal of confusion, but now, it appears we have some clarity on the matter.

As per a source speaking to Ben Davis, Mokaev was negotiating with PFL prior to his UFC contract officially coming to an end.