PFL changes tune on potential signing of former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev: “He could absolutely be the future face of Flyweights”

PFL has seemingly changed their tune on the idea of signing former UFC flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Muhammad Mokaev has had to do some serious self-reflection. Despite his win over Manel Kape at UFC 304, he was released from his contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Then, when PFL’s Ray Sefo was asked about the idea of signing him, he swiftly turned it down.

Alas, nobody can deny that the undefeated flyweight is a sensational talent. The only worry is that his perceived bad attitude will continue to get in the way of him finding fighting success.

When PFL CEO Peter Murray was discussing Mokaev, though, he made it known that the Wigan-based star is someone he would be happy to sign.