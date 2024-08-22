PFL changes tune on potential signing of former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev: “He could absolutely be the future face of Flyweights”

By Harry Kettle - August 22, 2024

PFL has seemingly changed their tune on the idea of signing former UFC flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev.

Muhammad Mokaev

Over the course of the last few weeks, Muhammad Mokaev has had to do some serious self-reflection. Despite his win over Manel Kape at UFC 304, he was released from his contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Then, when PFL’s Ray Sefo was asked about the idea of signing him, he swiftly turned it down.

Alas, nobody can deny that the undefeated flyweight is a sensational talent. The only worry is that his perceived bad attitude will continue to get in the way of him finding fighting success.

When PFL CEO Peter Murray was discussing Mokaev, though, he made it known that the Wigan-based star is someone he would be happy to sign.

PFL consider Mokaev

“I do think the flyweight category is something we will be getting into in the future. I know our guys are looking at it,” Murray said. “You look at fighters like Muhammad Mokaev; he’s a 13-0 flyweight from Dagestan. This kid has the second-longest winning streak in UFC flyweight history. He was 23-0 as an amateur. When I look at a kid like that, that’s an opportunity.

“Whether it’s Muhammad coming into the PFL system in one of our franchises, whether that be the global season or Bellator, and others like him, I think it’s a real opportunity — in particular with international talent in the flyweight weight class. Muhammad is the real deal; a lot of respect for him.”

“I believe Muhammad Mokaev could absolutely be the future face of flyweights within the Professional Fighters League, should that be a weight class we open up in the Global Season or within our Bellator platform,” Murray said. “It’s absolutely something we’re looking at and this kid [Mokaev] is impressive.”

Quotes via Sherdog

Will this signing happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

