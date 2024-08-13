WATCH | Paddy Pimblett shows off 42lbs weight gain since UFC 304 win: “Still a bit chubby”

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has been known to gain weight after fights and he did just that following his latest win.

Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 304 as he scored a first-round submission victory over Bobby Green. The impressive finish moved Pimblett into the lightweight rankings and ‘The Baddy’ has obviously been celebrating that accomplishment as he’s gained 42lbs since the UFC 304 weigh-in day.

“Probably start getting called fat f*ck by everyone. Didn’t do too bad. Didn’t do great, though, at the same time. Still a bit chubby. I’m not as fat as I have been but I’m still a bit chubby. We were eating all sorts, Chinese, Thai, steaks, burgers and shit. But I just need to train, that’s the main thing, lad. Obviously, eating copious amounts of food doesn’t help with your weight, but when I don’t train, I put weight on,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel.

Of course, 42lbs is from weigh-in day, which is not his natural weight. But, Paddy Pimblett did weigh in at 198 pounds after weighing 156lbs just a couple of weeks ago. But, despite the weight gain, Pimblett makes it clear he has no intention of moving up to welterweight.

“All to my face, though. That’s why everyone does call me Chris Griffin. Right to my face. Know what did my head in the other day? Someone calling me a weight bully. ‘He should move up in weight. He’s a weight bully.’ Are you made? Imagine me fighting f*****g Leon Edwards, and Usman, and that. They’re f*****g massive,” Paddy Pimblett added.

Instead, Paddy Pimblett does work off the fat he adds after his fights. This blow-up was also not as extreme as others as he is trying to get better to keep in shape all the time.

Pimblett is currently ranked 15th at lightweight and is a perfect 6-0 in the UFC.