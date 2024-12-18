Movsar Evloev targets next UFC fight for early 2025 before Ramadan, predicts Ilia Topuria’s next bout

By Fernando Quiles - December 18, 2024

Movsar Evloev wants to get back in action before Ramadan.

Movsar Evloev

Evloev recently had a competitive three-round featherweight battle with former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. The bout took place on the preliminary portion of UFC 310, and Evloev emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

The win has further boosted Evloev’s stock and has certainly helped his case for a future title opportunity. Whether a title fight is next or not, Evloev is seeking a fight in early 2025.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING BELIEVES UFC 310 LOSS TO MOVSAR EVLOEV SHOULD BE TREATED AS WIN OR DRAW: ‘THAT’S HONESTLY JUST HOW I FEEL’

Movsar Evloev Eyeing Early 2025 Bout Prior to Ramadan

Movsar Evloev would like to stay active in order to build off the momentum of his victory over Aljamain Sterling. He told TMZ Sports that he’d like to get another fight in before Ramadan.

“I’m good, feel amazing,” Evloev said. “So, still waiting for news for next fight, but not yet. Nothing yet, so maybe next week they’ll make something for me because I need fight before Ramadan. So, we have January, February, so we’ll see.”

In Evloev’s mind, the opponent isn’t a concern to him. He simply wants to get closer to a UFC title opportunity.

“There is only couple of names if it’s not title shot,” Evloev said. “So, doesn’t matter.”

Predicting Ilia Topuria’s Next Fight

Ilia Topuria

(via Zuffa LLC)

The reigning UFC featherweight champion is Ilia Topuria. If Topuria remains at 145 pounds, Evloev believes he knows what the next featherweight title fight will be.

“If he’ll stay at featherweight, I’m pretty sure they will make him and Volk again,” Evloev said.

Ultimately, Evloev remains focused on his own journey and eventually solidifying number one contender status.

“I don’t care, to be honest,” Evloev said. “So, just give me my title.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush's MMA future at stake against Renato Moicano at UFC 311: 'If I don’t have the ability to be champion, I would more than likely walk away from the sport'

Fernando Quiles - December 18, 2024
Joaquin Buckley, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest callout at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman has responded to a recent callout from Joaquin Buckley following the latter’s win at UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington falls three places in UFC welterweight rankings after latest loss

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has fallen in the welterweight rankings following his defeat to Joaquin Buckley last weekend.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov has explained why he isn’t a fan of the idea of Islam Makhachev facing off against Belal Muhammad.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

What's next for Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington after UFC Tampa?

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

The UFC ended the 2024 year with a solid Fight Night card in Tampa, Florida, which saw Joaquin Buckley take on Colby Covington in the main event.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul

Conor McGregor surprisingly opens as underdog in potential boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad says he loved watching Colby Covington "bleed and suffer" at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was glad to see Colby Covington lose at UFC Tampa.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shoots down rumored fight against Conor McGregor: "I'm not interested in fighting a rapist"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has no interest in facing Conor McGregor.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls to face Leon Edwards in UFC London main event in March: "It makes the most sense"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady wants a crack at Leon Edwards.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor reveals he's agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: "I will then seek my return"

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

Conor McGregor is postponing his UFC return to focus on an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.