Movsar Evloev targets next UFC fight for early 2025 before Ramadan, predicts Ilia Topuria’s next bout

Movsar Evloev Eyeing Early 2025 Bout Prior to Ramadan

Movsar Evloev would like to stay active in order to build off the momentum of his victory over Aljamain Sterling. He told TMZ Sports that he’d like to get another fight in before Ramadan.

“I’m good, feel amazing,” Evloev said. “So, still waiting for news for next fight, but not yet. Nothing yet, so maybe next week they’ll make something for me because I need fight before Ramadan. So, we have January, February, so we’ll see.”

In Evloev’s mind, the opponent isn’t a concern to him. He simply wants to get closer to a UFC title opportunity.

“There is only couple of names if it’s not title shot,” Evloev said. “So, doesn’t matter.”