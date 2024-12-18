Movsar Evloev targets next UFC fight for early 2025 before Ramadan, predicts Ilia Topuria’s next bout
Movsar Evloev wants to get back in action before Ramadan.
Evloev recently had a competitive three-round featherweight battle with former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. The bout took place on the preliminary portion of UFC 310, and Evloev emerged victorious via unanimous decision.
The win has further boosted Evloev’s stock and has certainly helped his case for a future title opportunity. Whether a title fight is next or not, Evloev is seeking a fight in early 2025.
Movsar Evloev Eyeing Early 2025 Bout Prior to Ramadan
Movsar Evloev would like to stay active in order to build off the momentum of his victory over Aljamain Sterling. He told TMZ Sports that he’d like to get another fight in before Ramadan.
“I’m good, feel amazing,” Evloev said. “So, still waiting for news for next fight, but not yet. Nothing yet, so maybe next week they’ll make something for me because I need fight before Ramadan. So, we have January, February, so we’ll see.”
In Evloev’s mind, the opponent isn’t a concern to him. He simply wants to get closer to a UFC title opportunity.
“There is only couple of names if it’s not title shot,” Evloev said. “So, doesn’t matter.”
Predicting Ilia Topuria’s Next Fight
The reigning UFC featherweight champion is Ilia Topuria. If Topuria remains at 145 pounds, Evloev believes he knows what the next featherweight title fight will be.
“If he’ll stay at featherweight, I’m pretty sure they will make him and Volk again,” Evloev said.
Ultimately, Evloev remains focused on his own journey and eventually solidifying number one contender status.
“I don’t care, to be honest,” Evloev said. “So, just give me my title.”
