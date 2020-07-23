Video | Mike Tyson drops promo for Roy Jones Jr. fight

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has dropped a thrilling promo for his newly announced showdown with fellow great Roy Jones Jr. See it below:

“I. AM. BACK,” Tyson wrote in the caption for this new promo.

Tyson and Jones will meet on September 12 in an eight-round exhibition fight, which will seemingly be part of the former’s new Legends Only League. The fight will be available on pay-per-view, and on the social media platform Triller. Triller will also reportedly produce and air a 10-part documentary series featuring both Tyson and Jones ahead of the fight.

Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. Jones, who is 51 years old, fought far more recently. His last bout occurred in 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

While this Tyson vs. Jones fight will no doubt generate massive interest inside the combat sports bubble, not everybody will be on board. UFC President Dana White, for example, previously encouraged Tyson to reconsider his comeback plans.

“I love Mike Tyson,” White said on The Tim and Sid show. “I’m begging him not to fight. Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please… If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

Stay tuned to BJPENN.Com for more information on this Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout, including the opening odds for the contest.