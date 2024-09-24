Boxing legend Mike Tyson endorses Dana White’s boxing plans, calls him the “Best thing” for the sport

By Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson believes UFC CEO Dana White could potentially change boxing forever if he fully commits to investing in the sport.

Dana White, Mike Tyson

White made headlines when he admitted in a Q+A session that “big announcements” are coming soon. He specifically confirmed that he’s “in” when it comes to promoting boxing, and he could be potentially on the verge of launching his often-teased Zuffa Boxing.

Tyson, who has had a longtime friendship with White, believes wholeheartedly in the UFC headman’s business gifts. Not only that, he believes White could be a game-changer in boxing moving forward.

Mike Tyson touts Dana White’s boxing interest as potentially sport-changing

During a recent appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast, Tyson predicted massive success for boxing if White followed through.

“That’s going to be the best thing to happen to boxing, just like UFC,” Tyson said. “If you’re in UFC, and if anybody’s booing the fight, you’re not going to see that guy. His next fight is going to be in South Dakota somewhere. Only good fights. If you don’t have a good fight, you ain’t never going to see that guy again…

“Not like boxing, ‘This guy’s going to fight next month again? We don’t want to see that.’ … if any fights stink, you’re not back in the UFC no more, you’re never going to see those guys again.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

White promoted up-and-coming boxing star Callum Walsh last weekend in Ireland. Walsh finished Przemyslaw Runowski in the second round to remain unbeaten in his career.

Along with promoting Walsh, White promoted the crossover fight between Conor McGregor and the undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather in 2017. While a McGregor vs. Mayweather type of fight likely won’t happen again, other big names could be around the corner for White’s launch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

