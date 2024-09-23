BKFC President says Conor McGregor will “100%” fight bare-knuckle, will make “More money than anywhere else”

Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman guarantees a Conor McGregor BKFC fight soon after recent discussions with the UFC superstar.

McGregor is still plotting his UFC comeback three years after his last appearance in the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before withdrawing due to injury. Chandler was re-booked for UFC 309 against Charles Oliveira, and McGregor’s return timeline remains uncertain.

In the meantime, McGregor is remaining busy with his various businesses outside of the cage. One of which is BKFC, after the former UFC champion purchased a stake in the company.

Feldman and McGregor have built a strong relationship since McGregor’s BKFC onboarding. After a recent talk, Feldman believes we’re closer to a BKFC fight featuring McGregor than ever before.