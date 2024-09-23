BKFC President says Conor McGregor will “100%” fight bare-knuckle, will make “More money than anywhere else”
Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman guarantees a Conor McGregor BKFC fight soon after recent discussions with the UFC superstar.
McGregor is still plotting his UFC comeback three years after his last appearance in the Octagon. He hasn’t fought since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before withdrawing due to injury. Chandler was re-booked for UFC 309 against Charles Oliveira, and McGregor’s return timeline remains uncertain.
In the meantime, McGregor is remaining busy with his various businesses outside of the cage. One of which is BKFC, after the former UFC champion purchased a stake in the company.
Feldman and McGregor have built a strong relationship since McGregor’s BKFC onboarding. After a recent talk, Feldman believes we’re closer to a BKFC fight featuring McGregor than ever before.
BKFC’s Feldman: Conor McGregor “100%” will fight in bare-knuckle ring
In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Feldman revealed recent discussions with McGregor about a bare-knuckle appearance.
“Unless he’s the best salesman in the world, the talks that we’ve had it’s like ‘I’m fighting here,’” Feldman said of McGregor. “I’m like yeah, OK. He [said] ‘I’m fighting here.’
“I go, ‘Why wouldn’t you fight here?’ Because you have equity in the company and if you fight here, you’ll probably make more money than anywhere else in the world because of what it’s going to do for the company,” Feldman continued. “So I truly believe what you said — I think 100 percent he fights here.” (h/t MMA Fighting)
McGregor recently proposed a BKFC fight once his current UFC deal concludes. According to him, he has two fights left on his UFC contract.
McGregor could potentially face Mike Perry or another top name in the bare-knuckle ring. Feldman is preparing for his business partner to put on a show in the ring just as he has in the Octagon.
