Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

By Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Perry (14-8 MMA) left the UFC in 2021 following a string of losses and went on to sign with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

The now 32-year-old has won all 5 fights with BKFC, most recently defeating Thiago Alves this past weekend in just 60-seconds (see that here).

It was Mike Perry who initiated the conversation with Till when he declared in the ring after his first round KO victory over Alves:

“Darren Till, you fat f**king b*tch, get your ass over here or I’ll come to the U.K.”

Perry doubled down, taking to Instagram:

“I have a reason why I called out Darren Till. He sits over there talking unforgivable shit. It’s a fight that has needed to happen, all these people talk trash and don’t last long in the ring with me period.”

It didn’t take long for Darren Till to respond via Instagram:

“F**kin bum. I am going to destroy this man when we finally meet. He’s been fighting old slow sh*tty dopes.”

Till (18-5 MMA) has not fought since December of 2022 at UFC 282 when he lost to Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) via submission. That loss attributed to his record of 1 win and 5 losses in his last 6 fights in the Octagon.

The UFC and ‘The Gorilla’ parted ways in the 1st quarter of 2023.

Till has made it known that he wants to enter the boxing ring next.

It was earlier this month that Perry accused Till of turning down a very lucrative offer to box him in BKFC, but also acknowledges that he has hopes the fight will take place sometime this year.

Perry and Till never did fight in the UFC, but ‘Platinum’ is wanting to make sure they fight in the boxing ring.

Would you like to see a Mike Perry vs. Darren Till in the near future? Do you think Till could be the one to hand Perry his first loss in the BKFC ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Darren Till Mike Perry UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja details the time he "smashed" Sean O'Malley in sparring

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Alex Perez
UFC

Alex Perez booked for June 15th UFC return just days after UFC Vegas 91 main event KO

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Alex Perez is already set for his next fight just days after a vicious knockout victory.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

NSAC votes to withhold 20% of Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 300 purse after attacking fan during walkout

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a fan during his walkout at UFC 300.

Alexandre Pantoja, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Alexandre Pantoja defends UFC flyweights against Sean Strickland's harsh criticism of division: 'Shut your mouth and respect my job!'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja feels Sean Strickland’s perception of the 125lb division is seriously off-kilter.

Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns calls for rematch against Kamaru Usman: "I was very emotional in that first fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024
Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira open to moving up to welterweight for a "big fight" after UFC 300 loss

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

CCharles Oliveira is open to moving up to welterweight for a big-money fight next time out.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 163
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 163 with Drakkar Klose and Tristan Hamm

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2024

The 163rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 301 and Misfits 15.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg
UFC

Fight fans express disappointment over lackluster UFC 301 main card: “Besides Aldo, all prelims”

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024

Mixed martial arts fans are disappointed to see the state of the upcoming UFC 301 card.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to Jon Jones allegedly threatening a drug tester: “He literally is always in trouble”

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on Jon Jones’ latest controversy.