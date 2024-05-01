Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Perry (14-8 MMA) left the UFC in 2021 following a string of losses and went on to sign with BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship).

The now 32-year-old has won all 5 fights with BKFC, most recently defeating Thiago Alves this past weekend in just 60-seconds (see that here).

It was Mike Perry who initiated the conversation with Till when he declared in the ring after his first round KO victory over Alves:

“Darren Till, you fat f**king b*tch, get your ass over here or I’ll come to the U.K.”

Perry doubled down, taking to Instagram:

“I have a reason why I called out Darren Till. He sits over there talking unforgivable shit. It’s a fight that has needed to happen, all these people talk trash and don’t last long in the ring with me period.”

It didn’t take long for Darren Till to respond via Instagram:

“F**kin bum. I am going to destroy this man when we finally meet. He’s been fighting old slow sh*tty dopes.”

Till (18-5 MMA) has not fought since December of 2022 at UFC 282 when he lost to Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) via submission. That loss attributed to his record of 1 win and 5 losses in his last 6 fights in the Octagon.

The UFC and ‘The Gorilla’ parted ways in the 1st quarter of 2023.

Till has made it known that he wants to enter the boxing ring next.

It was earlier this month that Perry accused Till of turning down a very lucrative offer to box him in BKFC, but also acknowledges that he has hopes the fight will take place sometime this year.

Perry and Till never did fight in the UFC, but ‘Platinum’ is wanting to make sure they fight in the boxing ring.

Would you like to see a Mike Perry vs. Darren Till in the near future? Do you think Till could be the one to hand Perry his first loss in the BKFC ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!