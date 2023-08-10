Mike Perry inks new multi-fight deal with BKFC
Across the last few years, you could argue that very few fighters in combat sports have been as entertaining as Mike Perry. From his antics outside of the ring to what he’s done in it, this is the kind of guy you can rely on to put on fun bouts.
So far, during his run with BKFC, he’s been able to put together a 3-0 record. He’s secured wins over Julian Lane, Michael Page and, most recently, Luke Rockhold back in April. The 31-year-old seems to be well-suited to this kind of fight style, and the masses continue to pay to see him compete.
Now, as per MMA Junkie (and later the promotion themselves), it’s been confirmed that Perry has signed a new multi-fight deal to remain in bare-knuckle boxing’s leading location.
Mike Perry is staying with BKFC and has signed a new, multi-fight deal with the company, a promotion official tells me.
Perry rides a four-fight winning streak including an April win over Luke Rockhold. pic.twitter.com/CJSHqSeiRY
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 9, 2023
Perry’s big break
Mike Perry has always been a fan favorite and likely will be for many months and years to come. He has the ability to really hook you in to what he’s doing, and that’ll be true for whatever he does in the future – in BKFC, MMA or something else.
For the company, this is obviously a big deal and a sign of their intent. Many former UFC guys and girls have competed there in the past. Of course, we expect to see that continue, especially with someone like ‘Platinum’ locking himself down.
Are you excited to see Mike Perry remain in BKFC? What would you be interested in seeing next from him in terms of his next bout? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
