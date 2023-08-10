Mike Perry inks new multi-fight deal with BKFC

Bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry has signed a new multi-fight deal with BKFC as his hot run with the company continues.

Across the last few years, you could argue that very few fighters in combat sports have been as entertaining as Mike Perry. From his antics outside of the ring to what he’s done in it, this is the kind of guy you can rely on to put on fun bouts.

So far, during his run with BKFC, he’s been able to put together a 3-0 record. He’s secured wins over Julian Lane, Michael Page and, most recently, Luke Rockhold back in April. The 31-year-old seems to be well-suited to this kind of fight style, and the masses continue to pay to see him compete.

Now, as per MMA Junkie (and later the promotion themselves), it’s been confirmed that Perry has signed a new multi-fight deal to remain in bare-knuckle boxing’s leading location.