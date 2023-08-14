Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold set to make combat sports return next month in Jerusalem

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2023
Luke Rockhold will make his return to the combat sports sphere next month as he heads to Jerusalem for the next Israel Fight Night.

Last summer, Luke Rockhold walked away from mixed martial arts following his crazy loss to Paulo Costa in the UFC. Then, earlier this year, he made his debut with BKFC, falling to a defeat courtesy of Mike Perry – the man who many consider to be the face of bare-knuckle boxing.

From there, it wasn’t quite clear as to what the future would hold for the 38-year-old (who turns 39 in October). Now, we’ve got some answers.

As announced by the promotion, Luke Rockhold will be taking on Craig Jones in a grappling match under the Israel Fight Night umbrella.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IFN (@israel.fight.night)

Rockhold’s next step

Rockhold and Jones will collide on September 21 at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem. As of this writing, there’s been no confirmation regarding the official ruleset or what weight class it’ll be contested at.

Based on sheer experience alone, many feel as if Craig Jones is the clear favorite heading into this one. With that being said, Rockhold is so slouch in this department, and it should be a pretty competitive encounter – so long as it comes to fruition.

Luke Rockhold has never been someone who the fans have warmed to very easily. Still, his technical ability simply cannot be denied. He also seems confident that he can keep competing for a good while yet.

How do you feel about the booking of Luke Rockhold vs Craig Jones? Is this something you’re excited about seeing? Who is the favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

