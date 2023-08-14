Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold set to make combat sports return next month in Jerusalem

Luke Rockhold will make his return to the combat sports sphere next month as he heads to Jerusalem for the next Israel Fight Night.

Last summer, Luke Rockhold walked away from mixed martial arts following his crazy loss to Paulo Costa in the UFC. Then, earlier this year, he made his debut with BKFC, falling to a defeat courtesy of Mike Perry – the man who many consider to be the face of bare-knuckle boxing.

From there, it wasn’t quite clear as to what the future would hold for the 38-year-old (who turns 39 in October). Now, we’ve got some answers.

As announced by the promotion, Luke Rockhold will be taking on Craig Jones in a grappling match under the Israel Fight Night umbrella.