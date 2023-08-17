Jake Paul reveals record-breaking pay-per-view numbers for Nate Diaz fight: “Massive success”

By Josh Evanoff - August 17, 2023

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz reportedly generated over 500,000 pay-per-view buys.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Earlier this month, ‘The Problem Child’ faced off with the former UFC title challenger on DAZN pay-per-view. For Jake Paul, the boxing match was a chance to rebound since suffering his first career loss to Tommy Fury in February. Meanwhile, the fight was Nate Diaz’s first time in the ring in a professional setting.

In the end, the YouTuber-turned-boxer scored a wide unanimous decision earlier this month in Texas. Jake Paul went ten rounds for the first time in his career, scoring a fifth-round knockdown in the process. While Nate Diaz suffered a loss, many, including Dana White, praised him in defeat.

Just a few short weeks after that fight, the YouTuber revealed that the event did very well. In a recent edition of his ‘B.S. with Jake Paul’ podcast, he stated that his fight with Nate Diaz did over 500,000 pay-per-view buys. Furthermore, the event’s gate reportedly set the record for the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing

“It’s looking like 500 plus pay-per-views,” Jake Paul stated when asked how well his event with Nate Diaz did. “Biggest gate. And that’s U.S. pay-per-views so it means more because it costs more in the U.S. Massive number, massive success. There’s like statistics that show the Google searches from that night.”

He continued, “We’re number one most-searched Google trend by like ten times. Trended everywhere, biggest gate, biggest ticket sales, biggest sponsorships.”

Given the success of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, it’s no surprise that the two have discussed a rematch. While ‘The Problem Child’ has long called for it to take place in the PFL, the former title challenger reportedly wants a second outing in boxing.

What do you make of these comments? Did you watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

