Pros react after Jalin Turner KO’s Bobby Green at UFC Austin: “Are our lives in this guy’s hands?”

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event featured a highly anticipated lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.

Green (31-15-1 MMA) had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a 33-second knockout victory over Grant Dawson in October. ‘King’ had gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his last five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest.

Meanwhile, Jalin Turner (14-7 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took the cage this evening in Texas. ‘The Tarantula’ had dropped split decision losses to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot in his most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Turner was on a five-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event resulted in one of the worst referee stoppages of all time. Jalin Turner was able to rock Bobby Green midway through the opening round and then sent him crashing to the canvas with a right hand. From there, Turner unleashed some brutal ground and pound which clearly had rendered Green unconscious. However, the referee did not stop the fight which lead to Jalin landing four or five more devastating blows to the head of Green. Finally the referee stepped in to wave off the bout, but it was far too late.

Official UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to the brutal referee stoppage below:

Maaan horrible stoppage — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 3, 2023

What a performance for @JalinTurner wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 and it was short notice! #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

F🤬🤬k that ref #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

Horrible stoppage — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

That had to be the latest stop I’ve ever seen that’s crazy boo that man #UFCAustin — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 3, 2023

Horrible stoppage. That’s crazy! Protect the fighter! #UFCAustin — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 3, 2023

Damn… — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 3, 2023

Who would you like to see Jalin Turner fight next following his knockout victory over Bobby Green tonight in Texas?