Pros react after Jalin Turner KO’s Bobby Green at UFC Austin: “Are our lives in this guy’s hands?”

By Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event featured a highly anticipated lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Referee, UFC

Green (31-15-1 MMA) had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a 33-second knockout victory over Grant Dawson in October. ‘King’ had gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his last five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s contest.

Meanwhile, Jalin Turner (14-7 MMA) was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took the cage this evening in Texas. ‘The Tarantula’ had dropped split decision losses to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot in his most previous efforts. Prior to those setbacks, Turner was on a five-fight win streak.

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event resulted in one of the worst referee stoppages of all time. Jalin Turner was able to rock Bobby Green midway through the opening round and then sent him crashing to the canvas with a right hand. From there, Turner unleashed some brutal ground and pound which clearly had rendered Green unconscious. However, the referee did not stop the fight which lead to Jalin landing four or five more devastating blows to the head of Green. Finally the referee stepped in to wave off the bout, but it was far too late.

Official UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner def. Bobby Green via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to the brutal referee stoppage below:

Who would you like to see Jalin Turner fight next following his knockout victory over Bobby Green tonight in Texas?

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Jalin Turner UFC UFC Austin

Related

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Results, UFC

UFC Austin Results: Jalin Turner KO's Bobby Green (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023
Deiveson Figueiredo, Rob Font, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Rob Font

UFC Austin Results: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Rob Font.

Sean Brady, Kelvin Gastelum, UFC Austin, UFC
Sean Brady

Pros react after Sean Brady submits Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Austin

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

A highly anticipated middleweight bout Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady took place on tonight’s UFC Austin main card.

Sean Brady, Kelvin Gastelum, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC Austin Results: Sean Brady stops Kelvin Gastelum (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the welterweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Sean Brady.

UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, Live Results
Beneil Dariush

UFC Austin: ‘Dariush vs. Tsarukyan’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The Octagon returns to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

BJ Penn, UFC, MMA, GOAT

Anthony Pettis labels BJ Penn as the lightweight GOAT of MMA: “Without BJ, none of this would even be possible”

Susan Cox - December 1, 2023
Cody Brundage
UFC

Cody Brundage believes he can "break" Zach Reese at UFC Austin: "I'm not a guy they feed people to"

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Cody Brundage wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Arman Tsarukyan
Beneil Dariush

Arman Tsarukyan says he'll be "the best lightweight in the world" after UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan plans to make a statement at UFC Austin.

Donald Trump and Colby Covington
Donald Trump

WATCH | Donald Trump announces plans to attend Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington at UFC 296

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Former United States President Donald Trump will attend UFC 296 on Colby Covington’s behalf.

Clay Guida
UFC

Clay Guida becomes the latest to call for UFC 300 fight: "I've always wanted to be part of that"

Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Longtime lightweight contender Clay Guida is the latest to call for a fight at UFC 300.