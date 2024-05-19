Terence Crawford praises Oleksandr Usyk following his split decision win over Tyson Fury: “He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter”

By Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Former undisputed welterweight champion and undefeated prizefighter Terence Crawford is giving Oleksandr Usyk his flowers after a split decision victory over Tyson Fury.

Terence Crawford

Usyk and Fury shared the ring inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. The ninth round was a major turning point in the fight with Usyk. The Ukrainian bruiser had Fury on wobbly legs and even scored a knockdown as “The Gypsy King” stumbled into the ropes. Usyk took over from that point and earned a split decision win.

After the big title fight, “Bud” Crawford took to his X account to share his thoughts.

RELATED: TYSON FURY ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING LOSS TO OLEKSANDR USYK: “HIS COUNTRY IS AT WAR, SO PEOPLE ARE SIDING WITH THE COUNTRY AT WAR”

Terence Crawford Gives Oleksandr Usyk His Due

Crawford was well aware of what transpired on fight night, and he posted the following on his X account in response to the Usyk’s split nod over Fury.

Terence Crawford Oleksandr Usyk tweet

“Man yall better put some respect on @usykaa man. He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter in the world. I’m no hater. He beat the man that beat the man in a bigger division, giving what he’s already done. Salute brother!”

There will be a rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury given there was a clause written in their fight contracts. For now, both men will be taking the time to rest after 12 hard-fought rounds. We’ll be sure to bring the latest updates on Usyk vs. Fury 2 in the weeks and months ahead.

As for Crawford, he is preparing to move up in weight for his next outing. He’ll be challenging WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov on August 3rd. Fans will be keeping a close eye on “Bud” to see if the future Hall of Famer can unify the gold at 154 pounds.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

