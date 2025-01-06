Colby Covington teases possible move to middleweight division

UFC star Colby Covington has teased the idea of possibly making a move up to the middleweight division.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty outspoken individual. However, despite some of his controversies, he’s been able to make things tick inside the Octagon throughout most of his UFC career. Unfortunately, losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley have set him back in a big way.

RELATED: Colby Covington claims “DEI doctor” and headbutt resulted in TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley: “I could’ve finished him”

At this point, many have been left to wonder what exactly is next for him. ‘Chaos’ is set to turn 37 next month and at 170 pounds, things are as tough as they have been in a long time.

So, then, it makes sense that Covington revealed in a recent interview that he’s considering a shift up to middleweight.