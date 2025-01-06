Colby Covington teases possible move to middleweight division
UFC star Colby Covington has teased the idea of possibly making a move up to the middleweight division.
As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty outspoken individual. However, despite some of his controversies, he’s been able to make things tick inside the Octagon throughout most of his UFC career. Unfortunately, losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley have set him back in a big way.
At this point, many have been left to wonder what exactly is next for him. ‘Chaos’ is set to turn 37 next month and at 170 pounds, things are as tough as they have been in a long time.
So, then, it makes sense that Covington revealed in a recent interview that he’s considering a shift up to middleweight.
Covington looks ahead
“Colby realized that he doesn’t want to kill himself. He doesn’t want to be a weight bully. You know Islam (Makhachev), these guys at lightweight, the Khabibs of the world, they’re little lightweight bullies,” Covington said. “They just have such a weight advantage of 30-40 pounds, but it’s just not healthy. … I don’t see myself ever trying to go to (155 pounds), even though I know I could make it and I’d probably be way stronger. … But (185 pounds) honestly is intriguing.
“I mean the Sean Strickland fight’s always interesting. He’s had his things to say about me in the past. I don’t think he’s any special,” Covington continued. “He’s got a jab, he’s got a front kick, but besides that, you shut down those weapons down and he’s very limited. He’s just a cardio kickboxer essentially, so you know, I don’t see any threats.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you want to see Colby Covington make this move? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington UFC