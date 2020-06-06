Mike Perry set to return at UFC Fight Night on June 27 for welterweight bout with Mickey Gall

UFC welterweight standout Mike Perry (13-6 MMA) is set to make his return to the Octagon!

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Perry is slated to square off with Mickey Gall on June 27.

Breaking: UFC working on a fun one for a UFC Fight Night on June 27. Mickey Gall (@mickeygall) vs. Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) is in the works, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Ci0Yu0o8CB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 6, 2020

Mike Perry will be looking to snap a two fight losing skid when he takes on Mickey Gall later this month.

Mike Perry began his run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in August of 2016 where he quickly compiled a 4-1 record which included four knockout victories.

However, following his sensational start with the promotion, ‘Platinum’ has since gone just 2-5 and is currently on a two-fight losing skid.

Meanwhile, Mickey Gall (6-2 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC Newark event where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri. That victory was preceded by a second round TKO loss to Diego Sanchez at UFC 235.

Mike Perry recently announced that he would be making some major changes ahead of his next UFC appearance.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Perry revealed that the only person he plans on having in his corner for his next contest is his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez.

“My girlfriend, just her.” Perry told Mike Bohn on Thursday. “If not, her and her friend.”

‘Platinum’ continued and explained why he was now against using coaches.

“I’m not listening to any coaches right now. Coaches who are saying things that they ain’t gonna go in there and do. They want it to be this way or this way, and like it’s a totally different way. I need a guy like me to hold mitts; I want to hold mitts for myself to be honest with you. I can show people a couple of techniques or whatever, and I’m just ready to fight for my life. … Ain’t nobody gonna take this from me.”

It is certainly a questionable approach from Mike Perry, but there is no doubt he needed to make a change following tough losses to Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Mike Perry takes on Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night on June 27? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 5, 2020