Khamzat Chimaev reportedly targeting October return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

By Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly targeting a return to the cage in October, as per his team.

Khamzat Chimaev

As we know, Khamzat Chimaev was set to return to the Octagon last weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia. He was scheduled to take on Robert Whittaker in an absolutely blockbuster main event. Unfortunately, due to illness, Chimaev was unable to compete, with Ikram Aliskerov stepping in to battle and lose to Bobby Knuckles.

RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev’s team shuts down “bullsh*t” rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia: “As a brother I won’t share his dark times”

For ‘Borz’, this latest illness has caused some pretty widespread concern. Many have noted the amount of times that Khamzat has been forced to pull out of fights for things like this. Of course, this may just be something he has to overcome, but in equal measure, it could be an issue that keeps him out of action for even longer than the UFC had anticipated.

As per a recent statement from his own team, Chimaev wants to return in October – but it’s far from certain.

Chimaev’s return

“Khamzat can fight at the tournament in Abu Dhabi in October. But everything will depend on his condition.”

The last sentence is the most crucial of all. There’s so much we don’t know about the illness in question and that’ll continue to fuel a lot of speculation. At the end of the day, though, it’s nobody’s business aside from Khamzat Chimaev and those close to him. We just hope to see him get back to doing what he does best sooner rather than later.

What do you believe the immediate future holds for Khamzat Chimaev? Do you feel as if he has a good chance of becoming UFC champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal scolds Conor McGregor for never addressing his callouts: “He is scared sh*tless”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024
Ian Garry, Michael Page
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn't do it in Bellator and he thinks he's gonna do it here?”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka explains why he was "surprised" Alex Pereira accepted title fight on short notice at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Jiri Prochazka didn’t know if Alex Pereira would accept the rematch on short notice at UFC 303.

Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Anthony Smith has a taller mountain to climb after a last-second opponent switch ahead of UFC 303.

Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Jiří Procházka

Jiří Procházka on what he learned during recent 3-day isolation without light and food: "You become a friend to yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Kamaru Usman, Michael Page
Kamaru Usman

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout due to a toe injury provides new material for fighters to use against him.

Joe Rogan, UFC gloves
UFC

Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: "The fingers shouldn't come into play!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the highs and lows of mixed martial arts, but he feels the UFC’s gloves still haven’t significantly improved.

Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry sends stern message to fans being critical of Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has sent a stern message to MMA fans who are criticizing Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 on Saturday.