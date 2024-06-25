What’s next for Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov after UFC Saudi Arabia?

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday, middleweights threw down as Robert Whittaker took on Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped up on short notice.

Whittaker entered the fight coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa back in February to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Aliskerov, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Warlley Alves after he knocked out Phil Hawes in his debut.

Ultimately, it was Whittaker who made quick work of the unranked middleweight as he scored a first-round knockout win over Aliskerov. Following UFC Saudi Arabia, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.