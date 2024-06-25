What’s next for Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov after UFC Saudi Arabia?

By Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday, middleweights threw down as Robert Whittaker took on Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped up on short notice.

Robert Whittaker lands an uppercut on Ikram Aliskerov

Whittaker entered the fight coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa back in February to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Aliskerov, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Warlley Alves after he knocked out Phil Hawes in his debut.

Ultimately, it was Whittaker who made quick work of the unranked middleweight as he scored a first-round knockout win over Aliskerov. Following UFC Saudi Arabia, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker took a big risk by taking on the unranked Ikram Aliskerov on short notice. Had Whittaker lost, it likely would have ended any hope of him fighting for the middleweight title again. However, Whittaker proved he still is a top-ranked middleweight with a KO win over Aliskerov.

With Israel Adesanya set to face Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in August, Whittaker could be the backup for the fight. Although the Aussie has a shot at getting the next middleweight title fight, but Whittaker should face Sean Strickland next time out as a No. 1 contender.

Whittaker vs. Strickland could serve as a Fight Night main event later this summer or fall, or be a five-round fight on a pay-per-view. Regardless, it’s a fight many fans want to see and it should happen next to determine the next title contender.

Ikram Aliskerov

Ikram Aliskerov is in a unique spot in the division that he is unranked but just headlined a card against the third-ranked middleweight contender.

Aliskerov still should get another ranked opponent next to really gauge just how good he is. One logical matchup is to face Chris Curtis who is ranked 15th and is coming off a loss to Brendan Allen. Although Curtis suffered an injury, Aliskerov will also likely need time off to heal up after the KO loss so the fight can happen at the end of the year in what should be a fun striking battle.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170 with Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly targeting October return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly targeting a return to the cage in October, as per his team.

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal scolds Conor McGregor for never addressing his callouts: “He is scared sh*tless”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has gone after Conor McGregor for not entertaining the idea of a superfight between them.

Ian Garry, Michael Page
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn't do it in Bellator and he thinks he's gonna do it here?”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka explains why he was "surprised" Alex Pereira accepted title fight on short notice at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Jiri Prochazka didn’t know if Alex Pereira would accept the rematch on short notice at UFC 303.

Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka on what he learned during recent 3-day isolation without light and food: "You become a friend to yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka underwent a three-day isolation without basic needs ahead of his Octagon return.

Kamaru Usman, Michael Page
Kamaru Usman

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout due to a toe injury provides new material for fighters to use against him.