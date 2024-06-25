What’s next for Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov after UFC Saudi Arabia?
In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday, middleweights threw down as Robert Whittaker took on Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped up on short notice.
Whittaker entered the fight coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa back in February to return to the win column after a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Aliskerov, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Warlley Alves after he knocked out Phil Hawes in his debut.
Ultimately, it was Whittaker who made quick work of the unranked middleweight as he scored a first-round knockout win over Aliskerov. Following UFC Saudi Arabia, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.
Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker took a big risk by taking on the unranked Ikram Aliskerov on short notice. Had Whittaker lost, it likely would have ended any hope of him fighting for the middleweight title again. However, Whittaker proved he still is a top-ranked middleweight with a KO win over Aliskerov.
With Israel Adesanya set to face Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in August, Whittaker could be the backup for the fight. Although the Aussie has a shot at getting the next middleweight title fight, but Whittaker should face Sean Strickland next time out as a No. 1 contender.
Whittaker vs. Strickland could serve as a Fight Night main event later this summer or fall, or be a five-round fight on a pay-per-view. Regardless, it’s a fight many fans want to see and it should happen next to determine the next title contender.