Michelle Waterson-Gomez releases statement following brutal loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 79

Michelle Waterson-Gomez has issued a short statement following her resounding defeat at the hands of Marina Rodriguez.

For so many years now, Michelle Waterson-Gomez has been a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She may never have won a title, but she’s been involved in some great wars – and she has a great personality to go alongside it. Now, even in the twilight of her career, she’s still competing in high profile contests, as evidenced by her bout against Marina Rodriguez last weekend.

The expectation from many was that Rodriguez would come out as the winner, and that’s exactly what happened. However, the manner in which she did so was far more brutal than most of us could’ve anticipated.

Rodriguez battered Waterson-Gomez in the first round and kept that theme going before finishing her in the second. Now, in a recent Instagram post, Michelle has put out a message to her followers after the humbling loss.