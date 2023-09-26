Michelle Waterson-Gomez releases statement following brutal loss to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 79

By Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

Michelle Waterson-Gomez has issued a short statement following her resounding defeat at the hands of Marina Rodriguez.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Marina Rodriguez

For so many years now, Michelle Waterson-Gomez has been a big fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She may never have won a title, but she’s been involved in some great wars – and she has a great personality to go alongside it. Now, even in the twilight of her career, she’s still competing in high profile contests, as evidenced by her bout against Marina Rodriguez last weekend.

The expectation from many was that Rodriguez would come out as the winner, and that’s exactly what happened. However, the manner in which she did so was far more brutal than most of us could’ve anticipated.

RELATED: RASHAD EVANS REFLECTS ON CONSOLING MICHELLE WATERSON-GOMEZ FOLLOWING HEARTBREAKING UFC VEGAS 79 LOSS

Rodriguez battered Waterson-Gomez in the first round and kept that theme going before finishing her in the second. Now, in a recent Instagram post, Michelle has put out a message to her followers after the humbling loss.

Waterson-Gomez remains defiant

“Every adversity, every failure, and every heartache, carries with it the Seed of an equivalent or greater benefit.”

Michelle Waterson-Gomez isn’t the kind of fighter who will walk away after a tough defeat. With that being said, she’s been on quite the skid recently, with some wondering whether or not we’ve seen her last win inside the Octagon.

She’s set to turn 38 in January and has competed professionally for over 16 years, making her debut in early 2007. Regardless of what she chooses to do next, it’s safe to say she will be remembered fondly.

What do you believe Michelle Waterson-Gomez will do next in her MMA career? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marina Rodriguez Michelle Waterson UFC

Related

Mateusz Gamrot, Rafael Fiziev, UFC Vegas 79, UFC

Rafael Fiziev issues statement following his injury TKO loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79: “My ACL”

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023
Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington feels the BMF title is nothing more than a participation trophy: “You’re just nothing more than a promotional tool”

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

UFC sensation Colby Covington has explained why he doesn’t have much respect for the BMF championship.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz slams the UFC rankings following Islam Makhachev’s recent descent on the P4P list

Harry Kettle - September 26, 2023

Ali Abdelaziz has hit out at the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings as a result of Islam Makhachev’s position in the list.

Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

What's next for Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev after UFC Vegas 79?

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 79, a banger of a lightweight bout went down as Mateusz Gamrot took on Rafael Fiziev.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum claims the UFC higher-ups "are doubting" he can make 170lbs in his welterweight return against Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum claims the UFC higher-ups aren’t a fan of him returning to the welterweight division.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reveals stunning proclamation about proposed UFC contract: “And I’m like, ‘C’mon, man’”

Zain Bando - September 25, 2023
Sean O'Malley

Bryce Mitchell calls out Sean O'Malley to flat earth debate: "I have done a lot of research"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Bryce Mitchell won’t fight in the cage, but maybe a debate will suffice.

Conor McGregor, UFC 264, Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan still a believer in Conor McGregor's comeback despite two-year layoff: "If anybody could do it, it's going to be Conor"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes if anyone could come back from Conor McGregor’s situation, it’s him.

Sean Strickland
UFC

Newly crowned champion Sean Strickland doesn't care who his first title defense is against: "I want to make f*cking money"

Josh Evanoff - September 25, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make some real money.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett opens as a sizeable betting favorite in return fight against Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has opened as a sizeable betting favorite for his UFC 296 fight against Tony Ferguson.