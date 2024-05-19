UFC Vegas 92 Bonus Report: Angela Hill one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy.

The highly anticipated featherweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Lerone Murphy. The Manchester native was able to dominate Edson Barboza for all five rounds, landing over 200 head shots during his sensational effort.

UFC Vegas 92 was co-headlined by a welterweight bout featuring Khaos Williams taking on Carlston Harris. The bout resulted in a brutal first-round knockout victory for Khaos, who put Harris down and out with a nasty right hand.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Lerone Murphy and Edson Barboza each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 main event. Murphy ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45).

Performance of the night: Khaos Williams earned an extra $50k for his first-round knockout victory over Carlston Harris in tonight’s co-headliner (see that here).

Performance of the night: Angela Hill pocketed an extra $50k for her second-round submission victory over Luana Pinheiro. The performance bonus was Hill’s first in twenty-five career Octagon appearances (she also has four FOTN bonuses).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 92 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

