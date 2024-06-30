UFC 303 Results: Ian Machado Garry defeats Michael Page (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 303 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Garry (14-o MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Geoff Neal by way of split decision this past February at UFC 298. ‘The Future’ has gone 7-0 thus far in his UFC career, earning stoppage wins over Daniel Rodriguez, Jordan Williams and Song Kenan during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-2 MMA) made his Octagon debut this past March at UFC 299, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. ‘Venum’ has gone 8-2 over his past ten fights overall.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and Michael Page quickly takes the center of the cage. He attempts an axe kick that misses the mark. Ian Machado Garry lands a short right. Page throws a kick, but Garry catches it and takes him down to the floor. ‘The Future’ moves to the back of ‘Venum’ and locks in a body triangle. He locks in a rear-naked choke and it is tight. Page escapes but Garry transitions and locks it in again. Michael Page throws some shots from off his back and is able to break the hold. The crowd begins chanting MVP. He’s still in a bad spot. Ian Machado Garry has a body triangle and is landing some short shots. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Michael Page connects with a big right hand over the top. Garry definitely felt that one. ‘Venum’ presses forward but makes sure to keep some range. The Irishman is looking to find a way inside. Page just misses with a big right hand. He lands a good low kick. Ian Machado Garry counters with a right hand over the top. Page looks to close the distance but that allows ‘The Future’ to force the clinch. He pushes ‘Venum’ up against the cage. Just over 2 minutes remains in the second round. Garry drops down for a leg lock attempt. This could be trouble for the former Bellator title challenger. Michael Page escapes and gets back to his feet. Less than one-minute remains. Page with a nice right hand. He attempts a flying knee but it just misses the mark. Another good right from ‘Venum’. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Michael Page connects with another quick right hand. He throws a front kick to the mid-section of Garry and then lands a right hand behind that. Ian Machado Garry with a body kick. A big left hand lands for Paige and the fight goes to the floor. ‘MVP’ working from full guard position now. Garry secures a body triangle from off his back. ‘Venum’ stands up and tells ‘The Future’ to do the same. Page with a head kick which is blocked. Ian Machado Garry forces the clinch and is able to take the back of Michael Page. He locks in one hook, but Page remains on his feet. The fight ends with Garry on Page’s back landing short punches.

Official UFC 303 Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Michael Page by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

