Michael ‘Venom’ Page plans to callout Kamaru Usman after finishing Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303
Michael ‘Venom’ Page is considering calling out Kamaru Usman if he can get through Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.
At UFC 303 later this month, Michael Page will step into the Octagon to battle Ian Machado Garry. For many, the belief is that if MVP can get the job done, he could earn a shot at the UFC welterweight championship.
One man who previously held that strap is Kamaru Usman. Of course, he’s no longer the champ after being dethroned by Leon Edwards, but many believe he still has a lot to offer in the division as a whole.
In a recent interview, Page revealed that he’d be interested in a showdown with Usman if he gets through Machado Garry.
Page’s big plan
“He’s an Irish guy that’s doing he’s doing really well … he’s [ranked] 7th, which is my lucky number,” Page said. “So that’s that’s another reason why I was like, ‘Yep. I want that.’ And it propels me into the top 5. So it’s exactly where I wanna be. I don’t wanna waste any time.”
“If I wanna bring it back to the UK, there will most likely be one more fight,” he said. “And then they usually do a show in March or something. So if I can get one more fight by the end of the year, that’d be perfect. Perfect way to sign off the year.”
“Finish Ian. Maybe ask for Usman. You know? Get a big fight next. He’s No. 1 ranked. Like I said, there’s no point wasting time. Let’s jump up. Let’s go. Usman, if he’s happy to go, we go. Get that win, and then there’s no debate after that. It’s like no, I deserve the belt.”
