Michael ‘Venom’ Page plans to callout Kamaru Usman after finishing Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is considering calling out Kamaru Usman if he can get through Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

At UFC 303 later this month, Michael Page will step into the Octagon to battle Ian Machado Garry. For many, the belief is that if MVP can get the job done, he could earn a shot at the UFC welterweight championship.

One man who previously held that strap is Kamaru Usman. Of course, he’s no longer the champ after being dethroned by Leon Edwards, but many believe he still has a lot to offer in the division as a whole.

In a recent interview, Page revealed that he’d be interested in a showdown with Usman if he gets through Machado Garry.