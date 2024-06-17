Early retirement? Christian Lee promises that “it was never going to be an option”

Christian Lee remains committed to the sport he loves.

The ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Champion gave this assurance when he talked to Sportskeeda during fight week of ONE 167 on Prime Video. There, he worked in the corner of younger brother Adrian Lee’s successful promotional debut against Antonio Mammarella.

“Of course, it was a tough time. Fighting was the last thing I was thinking about. But at the end of the day, this is the profession I chose. I have a family to take care of, and it’s still something that I love to do,” he said.

“The Warrior” is currently on a self-imposed sabbatical as he continues to mourn the untimely passing of his younger sister Victoria Lee, who took her own life in December 2022.

This unfortunate event shook the Lee family to its core, prompting Christian’s elder sister, Angela Lee, to call it a career.

Angela has since channeled her grief into the creation of Fightstory, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

But unlike Angela, retirement never crossed Christian’s mind.

“I love to go out there and train, I love to go out there and fight, so, yes, I think at the end of the day, it was never going to be an option for me,” he said.

Christian hasn’t been seen in action since he dethroned Kiamrian Abbasov atop the welterweight MMA division in November 2022.

Despite his lengthy absence, the 25-year-old guarantees he has much to offer as a competitor.

“I don’t feel that I’m near the end of my career. I do feel like I’m just getting started, and I’m going to take it one step at a time. But I’m very excited for what [ONE] has for me next,” he said.