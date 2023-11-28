Dana White teases UFC superfight announcement, without Conor McGregor: “Just popped up”

By Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

Dana White has a major UFC superfight in the works, and it doesn’t involve Conor McGregor.

Dana White

‘The Notorious’ is currently expected to face Michael Chandler at some time next year. While Conor McGregor’s return date hasn’t been announced, he’s teased that it could be at UFC 300 in April. While that might wind up being the case, Dana White does have other major bouts in the works as well.

The UFC executive stated as much during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast. There, Dana White revealed that a superfight has recently “popped up”. When asked if the potential bout would include Conor McGregor, he responded in the negative.

While Dana White was very vague with details, many quickly figured that the bout could be in the works for UFC 300. While Conor McGregor has publically called to get on the event, that’s far from set in stone. However, they do plan to get the Irishman active in 2024.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

“We’re talking about one right now, actually, that just popped up a few days ago,” Dana White stated to the Full Send Podcast in a recent interview. “I can’t talk about it until we get everybody … well, every fight that you would consider a ‘super fight’ would involve [Conor] McGregor but this one isn’t, no.” (h/t MMA Mania)

He continued, discussing McGregor’s return, “These guys are all in good positions where they can wait for the right time. When you actually think about the fight, Chandler-Conor is a fun [expletive] fight. Tell me the last boring fight Chandler was in. Even going back to Bellator. He was in exciting fights in Bellator, too.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? What UFC superfight do you want to see in 2024?

