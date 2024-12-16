Michael Johnson calls for huge rematch against Justin Gaethje

By Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC veteran Michael Johnson has called for a rematch against Justin Gaethje following his knockout win over Ottman Azaitar.

Michael Johnson

Ever since his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter all those years ago, Michael Johnson has been an ever-present fighter in the UFC. He has fought some of the best of the best, and to the shock of many, he’s actually got some major wins under his belt.

RELATED: Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”

Last weekend, Johnson registered yet another blockbuster finish when he was able to knock out Ottman Azaitar in Tampa, Florida. It served as a heartwarming moment for fans of ‘The Menace’, especially given some of the losses he’s suffered along the way.

After the bout, there was one man he had in mind for a call-out – Justin Gaethje, who he was beaten by in 2017.

Johnson wants Gaethje rematch

“Five years (more, I want to fight). I always tell people I want to do eight to 10 more years and they look at me with this face. I’m not slowing down any time soon. As long as my body’s healthy and I can get through what I need to get through, I’m going to fight for as long as I can.

“I think Nate Diaz said it the best, and he’s turned into a good friend. He was an opponent of mine. We always keep in touch, but he made a comment that said, ‘Sh*t, I’ll fight till I’m 50. Just getting started.’ So that’s what it is. I’m just getting started. This might be my peak. A lot of people peak at 25, 30 (years old). I might be one peaking at 38, 40.”

“The Justin Gaethje fight – that’s the one that I want. I think everybody would love a Gaethje-Johnson (rematch). I gave him that opportunity when he came over (from WSOF), when nobody else wanted to (fight him), so I think he should go ahead and give that back. We need to run one ’cause I know he knows he got away with that one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson UFC

Related

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad takes a shot at Colby Covington following his loss at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear that he doesn't coach Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has made it crystal clear that he doesn’t actually coach Belal Muhammad.

Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor teases 'good news' breaking soon

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased that good news is coming as speculation over his mixed martial arts future continues.

Colby Covington
Dana White

Dana White believes Colby Covington is at peace with UFC Tampa stoppage: 'The cut was bothering him big time'

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC Tampa, Dana White doesn’t believe Colby Covington was too upset with the doctor’s stoppage.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White heaps praise on UFC production team, demands awards following show at the Sphere

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has high praise for his production team.

Dustin Poirier

Dana White confirms discussions for Dustin Poirier's next fight as 'The Diamond' nears retirement

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024
Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley vows to take over welterweight division in 2025 following dominant UFC Tampa win over Colby Covington

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Joaquin Buckley made a statement at UFC Tampa, and he’s hoping it’s a sneak preview of things ahead next year.

Cub Swanson
UFC

Cub Swanson won't rule out another fight, but admits 'storybook ending' might win out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Cub Swanson can walk away from the sport of MMA on a high note, but he hasn’t decided if UFC Tampa was his swan song.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White makes bold guarantee for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: 'I've been confident'

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Dana White is confident that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will become a reality in 2025.

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley TKO's Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Tampa event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Joaquin Buckley taking on Colby Covington.