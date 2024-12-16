Michael Johnson calls for huge rematch against Justin Gaethje
UFC veteran Michael Johnson has called for a rematch against Justin Gaethje following his knockout win over Ottman Azaitar.
Ever since his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter all those years ago, Michael Johnson has been an ever-present fighter in the UFC. He has fought some of the best of the best, and to the shock of many, he’s actually got some major wins under his belt.
Last weekend, Johnson registered yet another blockbuster finish when he was able to knock out Ottman Azaitar in Tampa, Florida. It served as a heartwarming moment for fans of ‘The Menace’, especially given some of the losses he’s suffered along the way.
After the bout, there was one man he had in mind for a call-out – Justin Gaethje, who he was beaten by in 2017.
Johnson wants Gaethje rematch
“Five years (more, I want to fight). I always tell people I want to do eight to 10 more years and they look at me with this face. I’m not slowing down any time soon. As long as my body’s healthy and I can get through what I need to get through, I’m going to fight for as long as I can.
“I think Nate Diaz said it the best, and he’s turned into a good friend. He was an opponent of mine. We always keep in touch, but he made a comment that said, ‘Sh*t, I’ll fight till I’m 50. Just getting started.’ So that’s what it is. I’m just getting started. This might be my peak. A lot of people peak at 25, 30 (years old). I might be one peaking at 38, 40.”
“The Justin Gaethje fight – that’s the one that I want. I think everybody would love a Gaethje-Johnson (rematch). I gave him that opportunity when he came over (from WSOF), when nobody else wanted to (fight him), so I think he should go ahead and give that back. We need to run one ’cause I know he knows he got away with that one.”
