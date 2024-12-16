Michael Johnson calls for huge rematch against Justin Gaethje

UFC veteran Michael Johnson has called for a rematch against Justin Gaethje following his knockout win over Ottman Azaitar.

Ever since his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter all those years ago, Michael Johnson has been an ever-present fighter in the UFC. He has fought some of the best of the best, and to the shock of many, he’s actually got some major wins under his belt.

Last weekend, Johnson registered yet another blockbuster finish when he was able to knock out Ottman Azaitar in Tampa, Florida. It served as a heartwarming moment for fans of ‘The Menace’, especially given some of the losses he’s suffered along the way.

After the bout, there was one man he had in mind for a call-out – Justin Gaethje, who he was beaten by in 2017.