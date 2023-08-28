Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”
UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has responded to a fight offer from Michael Johnson.
Over the years, Rafael dos Anjos has fought the best of the best in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His outstanding record speaks for itself, and as a former champion, he’s earned the respect of many of his peers.
At the age of 38, it also doesn’t seem like he’s ready to hang up his gloves anytime soon. His last outing came earlier this month against Vicente Luque when he fell to a unanimous decision loss, slipping to 3-2 in his last five fights.
In terms of what’s next, nothing has been confirmed – but it appears as if Michael Johnson has a solution, as he noted in the following Twitter exchange.
Sorry man, I don’t fight LW anymore. You’re right Brazil is nice in November. If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game.
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) August 28, 2023
Johnson challenges dos Anjos
Johnson: “Yo @RdosAnjosMMA I think those welterweights are a little too big for ya! Come on back down! Let’s meet in Brazil, I hear it’s nice in November! @ufc Nice to add a champ to my list!”
dos Anjos: Sorry man, I don’t fight LW anymore. You’re right Brazil is nice in November. If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game.”
A good old scrap between two veterans is something that we’ll always be interested in seeing. Neither man has realistic aspirations of going after another title shot, or at least it doesn’t seem that way. So, why not book a fun showdown between two guys who are guaranteed to put on a barnburner?
It’s a win-win, as far as we’re concerned.
Would you be interested in seeing Rafael dos Anjos go head to head with Michael Johnson? What do you believe the most likely outcome of that fight would be? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
