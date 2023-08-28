Rafael dos Anjos responds to fight offer from lightweight veteran Michael Johnson: “If you want to go up and fight a small WW I’m game”

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has responded to a fight offer from Michael Johnson.

Over the years, Rafael dos Anjos has fought the best of the best in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His outstanding record speaks for itself, and as a former champion, he’s earned the respect of many of his peers.

At the age of 38, it also doesn’t seem like he’s ready to hang up his gloves anytime soon. His last outing came earlier this month against Vicente Luque when he fell to a unanimous decision loss, slipping to 3-2 in his last five fights.

In terms of what’s next, nothing has been confirmed – but it appears as if Michael Johnson has a solution, as he noted in the following Twitter exchange.