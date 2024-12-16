Dustin Poirier torches Michael Chandler after recent shot on social media

By Harry Kettle - December 16, 2024

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has torched Michael Chandler on social media following a recent back and forth between them.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

One thing we know to be true about Dustin Poirier is that he keeps it real. Regardless of whether he wins or loses inside the cage, he is just so likable in the eyes of the mixed martial arts community because he goes out there and leaves it all in the Octagon.

RELATED: Michael Chandler believes Dustin Poirier would reject heated rematch: “He’s never going to take the chance”

Following on from his loss to Islam Makhachev earlier this year, many have wondered whether or not Poirier will opt to retire instead of fighting again. Alas, it certainly feels like Dustin is eager to get back in there, for what could easily be the final time.

Someone who he could always face is none other than Michael Chandler, someone he’s already defeated in the past. After Michael Johnson’s knockout win at UFC Tampa, Chandler took the opportunity to poke fun at Poirier – who, of course, responded.

Poirier hits back at Chandler

After Chandler posted a video from when Michael Johnson defeated Dustin Poirier, ‘The Diamond’ felt the need to respond.

“Remember when I beat your ass? You are 2-4 in the UFC Muscle Milk Mike”

Chandler has often been accused of cheating several times in his first fight against Dustin Poirier. Still, even if that was proven to be true, you’d have to think there is still a lot of interested in seeing these two men run it back. Who knows, maybe it’ll actually happen in 2025.

How do you believe a second showdown between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier would go next year? Will either man compete for the UFC world title ever again? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dustin Poirier Michael Chandler UFC

