Dustin Poirier torches Michael Chandler after recent shot on social media

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has torched Michael Chandler on social media following a recent back and forth between them.

One thing we know to be true about Dustin Poirier is that he keeps it real. Regardless of whether he wins or loses inside the cage, he is just so likable in the eyes of the mixed martial arts community because he goes out there and leaves it all in the Octagon.

Following on from his loss to Islam Makhachev earlier this year, many have wondered whether or not Poirier will opt to retire instead of fighting again. Alas, it certainly feels like Dustin is eager to get back in there, for what could easily be the final time.

Someone who he could always face is none other than Michael Chandler, someone he’s already defeated in the past. After Michael Johnson’s knockout win at UFC Tampa, Chandler took the opportunity to poke fun at Poirier – who, of course, responded.