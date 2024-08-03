Pros react after Michael Chiesa submits Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa.

Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa

Ferguson (25-11 MMA) was looking to earn his first win since June of 2019 when he took to the cage this afternoon. ‘El Cucuy’ had lost his previous seven fights in a row, his most previous defeat coming against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 this past December.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa (17-7 MMA) entered today’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Maverick’ had most previously competed inside of the Octagon thirteen months ago at UFC 291, where he suffered a submission loss to Kevin Holland.

Today’s ‘Ferguson vs. Chiesa’ bout did not make it out of the opening round. After trading some shots from distance, ‘Maverick’ was able to force the clinch and take the back of Tony Ferguson while standing. Chiesa dragged ‘El Cucuy’ to the Octagon canvas and promptly began working for a rear-naked choke submission. It did not take the veteran long to secure the choke, and Tony had no choice but to tap out.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1

Following the loss, Ferguson put one glove down but would not fully commit to retirement.

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ferguson vs. Chiesa’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Michael Chiesa defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi:

Who would you like to see Michael Chiesa fight next following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Chiesa Tony Ferguson UFC UFC Abu Dhabi

Related

Michael Chiesa

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa stops Tony Ferguson in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024
Mackenzie Dern
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Mackenzie Dern defeats Loopy Godinez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Abu Dhabi results, including the women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Loopy Godinez.

UFC Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 3, 2024

The Octagon returns to Etihad Arena for tonight’s UFC Abu Dhabi event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman believes Belal Muhammad copied his blueprint to defeat Leon Edwards.

Muhammad Mokaev
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL president confirms they aren't interested in signing Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

PFL president Ray Sefo has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in signing former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov's evolution as a coach

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
John McCarthy

John McCarthy believes Dana White should accept blame for uneventful UFC 304

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2024

MMA analyst John McCarthy believes Dana White should accept some blame for UFC 304 not being too eventful.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen plans to "apologize" to Khabib Nurmagomedov for prevailing over cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is already planning on what he’ll say to Khabib Nurmagomedov after stopping Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor confirms plans for December return against Michael Chandler at UFC 310

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will (probably) fight Michael Chandler in December.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Islam Makhachev interested in Max Holloway fight if 'Blessed' can get past Ilia Topuria: "Crazy fight for the fans"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2024

If Max Holloway can get through Ilia Topuria, he could have a shot at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.