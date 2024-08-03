Pros react after Michael Chiesa submits Tony Ferguson at UFC Abu Dhabi

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa.

Ferguson (25-11 MMA) was looking to earn his first win since June of 2019 when he took to the cage this afternoon. ‘El Cucuy’ had lost his previous seven fights in a row, his most previous defeat coming against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 this past December.

Meanwhile, Michael Chiesa (17-7 MMA) entered today’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘Maverick’ had most previously competed inside of the Octagon thirteen months ago at UFC 291, where he suffered a submission loss to Kevin Holland.

Today’s ‘Ferguson vs. Chiesa’ bout did not make it out of the opening round. After trading some shots from distance, ‘Maverick’ was able to force the clinch and take the back of Tony Ferguson while standing. Chiesa dragged ‘El Cucuy’ to the Octagon canvas and promptly began working for a rear-naked choke submission. It did not take the veteran long to secure the choke, and Tony had no choice but to tap out.

Official UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 of Round 1

Following the loss, Ferguson put one glove down but would not fully commit to retirement.

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ferguson vs. Chiesa’ below:

My high school wrestling coach vs one of my favorite fighters #UFCAbuDhabi — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 3, 2024

Tony we love you but it’s time 🙏🙏🙏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 3, 2024

Very Happy for Chiesa, but gutted for TFerg. Tough to see such a great career turn the way it has for him. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 3, 2024

We love you Tony but please hang it up #UFCAbuDhabi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 3, 2024

One of the best to ever do it in the lightweight division. I hope people will remember the legend of “El Cucuy” in generations to come. One of a kind. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 3, 2024

Thank you @TonyFergusonXT ! We love you, all respect… The decision is up to you An honor to share the Octagon with you back in 2020#UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/O4EVHMRTcW — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) August 3, 2024

Who would you like to see Michael Chiesa fight next following his submission victory over Tony Ferguson this afternoon in Abu Dhabi?