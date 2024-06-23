Dana White says he would love to have Robert Whittaker serve as the backup for Du Plessis vs. Adesanya at UFC 305

By Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is all ears when it comes to the idea of Robert Whittaker serving as a backup for an upcoming headliner in Perth.

Robert Whittaker UFC Saudi Arabia

Whittaker flashed in the UFC’s debut in Saudi Arabia, knocking out Ikram Aliskerov in the first round. After rocking Aliskerov, the former UFC middleweight champion landed a clean uppercut and some follow-up punches to seal the deal. With the victory, Whittaker has ended the seven-fight winning streak of Aliskerov.

So, what’s in “Bobby Knuckles'” immediate future? Perhaps a backup spot for UFC 305.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ROBERT WHITTAKER KO’S IKRAM ALISKEROV AT UFC SAUDI ARABIA

Robert Whittaker as UFC 305 Backup? Sign Dana White Up

Immediately after Whittaker’s highlight reel finish, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier mentioned the possibility that “The Reaper” could be the perfect choice to serve as an alternative option if needed for the planned middleweight title fight between champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

When asked about the possibility during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference, Dana White kept his response short and sweet.

“We’d love to have him,” White said.

The good news for the UFC is that Whittaker is game to take that role. Here’s what the former UFC titleholder said during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-show.

“Yeah, definitely,” Whittaker said. “I’m in good health and it’s in my home country. How could I say no? It’s around the corner.”

With that said, if Whittaker is expected to fight in Perth this August, he needs to compete for gold.

“It’s tricky because I mentioned in a lot of interviews my only plan is to go home to my kids and give them the holiday they kind of got cheaped out on last one, ’cause I took this fight pretty close after the last one. So, I wanna take the kids away on holiday if I’m not gonna back up for such a prestigious title.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC, June

UFC CEO Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hints at an August or September return: "He's not ready"

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Robert Whittaker's KO win over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: "We are not done!"

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev sent Robert Whittaker a message following his first-round KO victory over Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Bonus Report: Robert Whittaker one of four ‘POTN’ winners

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

The Octagon invaded Riyadh for today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros React, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Ikram Aliskerov.

Robert Whittaker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Robert Whittaker KO's Ikram Aliskerov (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the main event between Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov.

alexander-volkov

Pros react after Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024
Alexander Volkov, UFC 267
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Kelvin Gastelum, UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Daniel Rodriguez

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez.

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Pros react after Volkan Oezdemir KO's Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main card was kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

Volkan Oezdemir
UFC

UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir KO's Johnny Walker (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.