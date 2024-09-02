Michael Chandler teases news of possible fight announcement

By Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler continues to tease the idea that a fight announcement for him could be imminent.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Things have been pretty frustrating for Michael Chandler in recent months. In fact, you could argue that’s been the case for over a year now. The American sensation has enjoyed some great moments in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but he’s been left without a fight for quite some time.

RELATED: Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: “Inner voice doesn’t think I deserve this”

That’s because he’s been chasing after a showdown with Conor McGregor. After coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, the contest was finally set in stone for UFC 303. Unfortunately, an injury to the Irishman meant that the fight didn’t happen.

Now, as we edge towards the final quarter of the year, it seems as if some more news could be right around the corner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

Chandler is ready for war

“Wheels in motion to bite down on that mouthpiece again…but on yourself, always. Walk on. See you at the top!”

Michael Chandler understands the importance of betting on yourself. When he made his way over to the UFC from Bellator, he knew that expectations were high. In terms of entertainment value, he’s more than lived up to the hype. His bouts with the likes of Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, in particular, have firmly cemented him as one of the most exciting fighters in the lightweight division.

Hopefully, he will finally get the chance to get back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Do you believe we will receive an announcement regarding Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor? If it does happen, who are you backing to pick up the win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

