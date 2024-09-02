Michael Chandler teases news of possible fight announcement

UFC star Michael Chandler continues to tease the idea that a fight announcement for him could be imminent.

Things have been pretty frustrating for Michael Chandler in recent months. In fact, you could argue that’s been the case for over a year now. The American sensation has enjoyed some great moments in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but he’s been left without a fight for quite some time.

That’s because he’s been chasing after a showdown with Conor McGregor. After coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, the contest was finally set in stone for UFC 303. Unfortunately, an injury to the Irishman meant that the fight didn’t happen.

Now, as we edge towards the final quarter of the year, it seems as if some more news could be right around the corner.