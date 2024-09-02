Merab Dvalishvili heads to Mexico to improve boxing ahead of Noche UFC

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili is in Mexico as he attempts to improve his boxing ahead of Noche UFC next weekend.

Later this month, Merab Dvalishvili faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career. He will go head to head with Sean O’Malley, challenging for the UFC bantamweight championship in the process. The Georgian star has worked incredibly hard to get himself to this point, and he’s ready to seize this opportunity and become champion.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: “He’s going to beat him”

Of course, it’s not going to be easy, especially given the striking prowess of Sean O’Malley. The best route to victory for Dvalishvili will likely be his wrestling, but as we know, all fights start on the feet.

In order to help him prepare for that, Merab has headed to Mexico prior to Noche UFC in order to try and improve his striking.