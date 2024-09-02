Merab Dvalishvili heads to Mexico to improve boxing ahead of Noche UFC

By Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili is in Mexico as he attempts to improve his boxing ahead of Noche UFC next weekend.

Merab Dvalishvili

Later this month, Merab Dvalishvili faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career. He will go head to head with Sean O’Malley, challenging for the UFC bantamweight championship in the process. The Georgian star has worked incredibly hard to get himself to this point, and he’s ready to seize this opportunity and become champion.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: “He’s going to beat him”

Of course, it’s not going to be easy, especially given the striking prowess of Sean O’Malley. The best route to victory for Dvalishvili will likely be his wrestling, but as we know, all fights start on the feet.

In order to help him prepare for that, Merab has headed to Mexico prior to Noche UFC in order to try and improve his striking.

Dvalishvili’s prep continues

“I’m here in Mexico having great boxing camp before the fight. Improving Mexican style. #NocheUFC”

It should be pretty interesting to see how these two match up against one another. They’re both incredibly talented in their own right, and there are a million and one different directions it could go in. When it comes to Dvalishvili, though, it’s hard not to praise him for taking this route. It’s going to be tough to keep up if Sean is able to keep the distance but if he is able to get ‘Suga’ tired, then he could really start to take over.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.

If you had to predict what’s going to happen in this blockbuster main event, what would you say and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler teases news of possible fight announcement

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024
Dana White Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White calls Donald Trump ‘the most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

Zain Bando - September 1, 2024

Dana White’s relationship with the former U.S. President is more than just politics.

Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: "He’s going to beat him"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Henry Cejudo has shared a bold prediction for next month’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker not willing to "sell my title shot again" after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Dan Hooker is planning on taking a more measured approach now that he has re-entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: "He wants to get knocked out every year"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024
Jake Paul, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals Belal Muhammad rejected short-notice UFC 307 fight: "He wasn't ready"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

According to Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad rejected a fight against him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a lot of respect for his boss Dana White.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: "Inner voice doesn't think I deserve this"

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

The impact on Michael Chandler’s long wait for Conor McGregor has impacted the UFC star more than most realize.