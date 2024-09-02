Merab Dvalishvili heads to Mexico to improve boxing ahead of Noche UFC
UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili is in Mexico as he attempts to improve his boxing ahead of Noche UFC next weekend.
Later this month, Merab Dvalishvili faces the biggest test of his mixed martial arts career. He will go head to head with Sean O’Malley, challenging for the UFC bantamweight championship in the process. The Georgian star has worked incredibly hard to get himself to this point, and he’s ready to seize this opportunity and become champion.
Of course, it’s not going to be easy, especially given the striking prowess of Sean O’Malley. The best route to victory for Dvalishvili will likely be his wrestling, but as we know, all fights start on the feet.
In order to help him prepare for that, Merab has headed to Mexico prior to Noche UFC in order to try and improve his striking.
I’m here in Mexico having great boxing camp before the fight🥊🇲🇽Improving Mexican Style🦾 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/Gpon7o98nM
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 31, 2024
Dvalishvili’s prep continues
“I’m here in Mexico having great boxing camp before the fight. Improving Mexican style. #NocheUFC”
It should be pretty interesting to see how these two match up against one another. They’re both incredibly talented in their own right, and there are a million and one different directions it could go in. When it comes to Dvalishvili, though, it’s hard not to praise him for taking this route. It’s going to be tough to keep up if Sean is able to keep the distance but if he is able to get ‘Suga’ tired, then he could really start to take over.
We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out.
