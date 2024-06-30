Dana White admits he was completely wrong with his initial assessment of Alex Pereira: “Man was I wrong”

UFC president Dana White has admitted that he was completely wrong with his initial assessment of Alex Pereira.

Last night, Alex Pereira grew his legend even further. Just a few months on from his decisive victory at UFC 300, the man known as ‘Poatan’ knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. As a result, he successfully retained the UFC light heavyweight championship for the second time. Since that switch kick landed, the masses have been heaping praise onto the Brazilian’s shoulders – and rightfully so.

That includes Dana White. The boss has seen Pereira’s evolution over the course of the last three years and, like many of us, he’s pretty surprised by what he’s witnessed.

During the post-UFC 303 media scrum, White was asked whether he knew what he was getting with Alex when he first signed him.