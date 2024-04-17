Michael Chandler shares his thoughts on the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302: “I think Islam finishes him”

By Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Michael Chandler is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Chandler

UFC 302 will take place on Saturday, June 1st at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The main event will feature a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA).

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, has 13 victories in a row coming into UFC 302, his most recent victories coming with back-to-back wins over Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA).

Poirier, has two wins and two losses in his last four fights in the Octagon, the most recent victory coming via way of KO against Benoit St. Denis (13-2 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) took some time out to acknowledge the upcoming bout between Makhachev and Poirier and give his prediction.

In a recent ‘Instagram’ Q&A, Chandler posted:

“Islam has the wrestling, grappling, strength, size advantage, and I think Islam finishes him, to be honest. It’s a title fight Islam is more versed in.”

Continuing, ‘Iron’ said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Poirier and I have history. Poirier doesn’t like me. I sleep fine at night knowing that. Poirier is very good, but that being said, Islam has his number.”

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler met at UFC 281 in November of 2022, where it was ‘The Diamond’ defeating ‘Iron’ by submission.

As for Chandler, he’s finally getting that long-awaited bout with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) at UFC 303 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 29th.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler that it will be Islam Makhachev coming out victorious on June 1st?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev Michael Chandler UFC UFC 302

