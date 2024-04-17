Video | Ryan Garcia kicked out of Citi Field in New York: “F**k the Mets”

By Susan Cox - April 17, 2024

Ryan Garcia was kicked out of Citi Field in New York.

Ryan Garcia

It was to be Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney throwing out the first pitch of the Mets – Pirates game on Tuesday night, April 16th at Citi Field.

Apparently, that was not the case.

In a video posted to ”X‘, Garcia stated:

‘’Yo guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our life! To say at the end, ‘You can’t throw the pitch,’ for whatever reason. There was no reason, and they kicked us out for no reason. I’m personally gonna say f*ck the Mets. Don’t ever go to a f*cking Mets game again, f*ck the Mets.’’

Sports reporter Chris Mannix, also took to ‘X’ sharing:

“Bizarre scene tonight at Citi Field in New York, where Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were scheduled to throw out the first pitch of Mets-Pirates. Mets officials pulled the plug on it after the fighters arrived, I’m told by sources with direct knowledge, because they didn’t want to risk an incident on the field. Haney and Garcia, who will face off Saturday at Barclays Center, scuffled at the Empire State Building earlier today.”

Whether officials at the game were worried about a scuffle between the two boxers or not, Garcia has made it quite clear that he’s ‘f**king’ done with the Mets.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is set to defend his WBC super-lightweight title against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) in the main event this Saturday, April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Do you believe it was in the best interest of the officials to scratch the ceremonial pitch? Do you think an altercation would have ensued between the two fighters?

Will you be watching Haney vs. Garcia in the ring this Saturday night?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

Related

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia

Watch | Devin Haney shoves Ryan Garcia in heated faceoff ahead of Saturday’s boxing match

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2024
Max Holloway, Chad Ochocinco
Max Holloway

Max Holloway responds to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s sparring callout after UFC 300 knockout

Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway didn’t take long to respond to former NFL star Chad Ochocinco’s recent callout for a sparring match.

Anthony Pettis
Boxing News

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis added to undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will be facing Chris Avila on the undercard of Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz’s rematch in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul insists Mike Tyson fight will be a professional one, despite 'Iron Mike' claiming that it would be an exhibition

Josh Evanoff - April 11, 2024

It seems that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could go down as a professional boxing match after all.

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don't leave this sport happy or well”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Sean Strickland is venting his frustration over UFC fighter pay and expressing an interest in fighting Jake Paul.

Georges St-Pierre, Floyd Mayweather

Georges St-Pierre opens up on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for mixed-rules fight: "I'm not that stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024
Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Joe Rogan dismisses age will be a factor in Mike Tyson's boxing return against Jake Paul: "You don't lose that much ability!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Joe Rogan doesn’t understand why people are so quick to dismiss Mike Tyson’s chances ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul.

Logan Paul
UFC

Logan Paul tries to persuade WWE's Triple H into allowing UFC crossover fight: "Send me!"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

WWE superstar and boxer Logan Paul is ready to head into the world of the UFC.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

MMA legend Cris Cyborg set to return to the boxing ring at Green Bay Fight Night on April 27

Harry Kettle - April 4, 2024

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg will make her boxing return against Widnelly Figueroa at Green Bay Fight Night.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson confirmed as an exhibition, 'Iron Mike' promises to bring a "real fight" in July

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson won’t be a professional boxing match after all.