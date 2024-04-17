Video | Ryan Garcia kicked out of Citi Field in New York: “F**k the Mets”

Ryan Garcia was kicked out of Citi Field in New York.

It was to be Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney throwing out the first pitch of the Mets – Pirates game on Tuesday night, April 16th at Citi Field.

Apparently, that was not the case.

In a video posted to ”X‘, Garcia stated:

‘’Yo guys, the Mets just wasted three hours of our life! To say at the end, ‘You can’t throw the pitch,’ for whatever reason. There was no reason, and they kicked us out for no reason. I’m personally gonna say f*ck the Mets. Don’t ever go to a f*cking Mets game again, f*ck the Mets.’’

Sports reporter Chris Mannix, also took to ‘X’ sharing:

“Bizarre scene tonight at Citi Field in New York, where Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia were scheduled to throw out the first pitch of Mets-Pirates. Mets officials pulled the plug on it after the fighters arrived, I’m told by sources with direct knowledge, because they didn’t want to risk an incident on the field. Haney and Garcia, who will face off Saturday at Barclays Center, scuffled at the Empire State Building earlier today.”

Whether officials at the game were worried about a scuffle between the two boxers or not, Garcia has made it quite clear that he’s ‘f**king’ done with the Mets.

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is set to defend his WBC super-lightweight title against Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) in the main event this Saturday, April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Do you believe it was in the best interest of the officials to scratch the ceremonial pitch? Do you think an altercation would have ensued between the two fighters?

Will you be watching Haney vs. Garcia in the ring this Saturday night?

