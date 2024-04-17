Chael Sonnen blasts Dricus Du Plessis for attending UFC 300: “If you can’t fight because you’re hurt, don’t come!”

Chael Sonnen is blasting reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis for his decision to attend UFC 300.

The historic UFC 300 took place last Saturday, April 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA), joined in with other fighters watching all the events unfold, sitting cageside.

Chael Sonnen was working the event as an analyst at the ESPN desk.

The original plan was for ‘Stillknocks’ to get in the cage with Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) for a title showdown at UFC 300, but that never came to fruition.

The reason – Du Plessis was still sporting an injury following his victory over Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) at UFC 297.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on Du Plessis attending the inaugural event:

“Adesanya and Du Plessis were offered the main event. One of them said no. Based on interviews, it sounds like that was Du Plessis. It’s his career, and he’s done a damn good job with it. But, if you can’t fight ’cause you’re sick or you’re hurt, don’t come. It was the strangest thing in the world. And I couldn’t believe the commentators didn’t call this out… If it is true, you can’t be there!”

Chael Sonnen, doubled down shaming Dricus Du Plessis for even showing up (h/t MMANews):

“If he’s right there, he’s neither (sick or injured)! … You just outed the fact that you made it up. That really is how I feel about it. You’re gonna turn the fight down and then what? ‘Hey Dana, can I get a ticket to the fight?’ What?! I couldn’t even imagine. This sport is plagued with fake tough guys. Three times a year is all they’ve gotta play… Could you imagine, ‘No Dana, I can’t do the fight. Keep the money, I’m gonna hold the belt, we’ll talk later. Hey, can you comp me a ticket?’ Could you even imagine? I can’t ’cause I have pride and I’m not a b*tch!”

Clearly Sonnen was not impressed. Do you agree that Du Plessis shouldn’t have shown up at UFC 300 or are you just encouraged that he came out to support the event?

