Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

UFC star Michael Chandler has sent a message to Conor McGregor, once again, over the possibility of a fight between them.

As we know, Michael Chandler has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor for as long as we can remember. The two men have been going back and forth for years at this point, and they were even set to face off earlier this summer. Alas, due to an injury sustained by the Irishman, that didn’t come to fruition.

RELATED: Conor McGregor remains interested in Michael Chandler fight despite ongoing legal issues: “I’ll see you at the top”

Instead, Chandler went on to compete against Charles Oliveira for the second time. While he came up on the losing end once again to ‘Do Bronx’, he put forward the kind of spirited effort that once again proved why he’s such a fan favorite in the cage.

Now, however, he’s gone back to his roots this year – calling for the McGregor fight on social media.