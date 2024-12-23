Michael Chandler sends a message to Conor McGregor over long-awaited UFC collision

By Harry Kettle - December 23, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has sent a message to Conor McGregor, once again, over the possibility of a fight between them.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

As we know, Michael Chandler has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor for as long as we can remember. The two men have been going back and forth for years at this point, and they were even set to face off earlier this summer. Alas, due to an injury sustained by the Irishman, that didn’t come to fruition.

RELATED: Conor McGregor remains interested in Michael Chandler fight despite ongoing legal issues: “I’ll see you at the top”

Instead, Chandler went on to compete against Charles Oliveira for the second time. While he came up on the losing end once again to ‘Do Bronx’, he put forward the kind of spirited effort that once again proved why he’s such a fan favorite in the cage.

Now, however, he’s gone back to his roots this year – calling for the McGregor fight on social media.

Chandler calls out McGregor again

McGregor: “I pray for peace in the world and war in the ring!”

Chandler: Ring, cage, mat, canvas whatever you want to call it. All you have to do is step up @TheNotoriousMMA.”

There’s a decent chance that we will never see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor fight one another inside a cage (in a sanctioned bout, that is). Still, it definitely isn’t the most unrealistic prospect in the world – and it’ll really come down to whether or not Conor actively wants to make it happen.

Do you believe we will ever see Conor McGregor battle Michael Chandler inside the Octagon? If it does happen, when do you believe it will finally get booked again? Who do you back to win that fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

