Henry Cejudo claims Merab Dvalishvili is “lucky” he was injured after the Georgian’s UFC 306 performance

Henry Cejudo wasn’t impressed with Merab Dvalishvili’s performance at UFC 306.

Despite Dvalishvili dominating Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 at The Sphere to become the new bantamweight champion, Cejudo wasn’t impressed by what he saw. Instead, his main takeaway was that Dvalishvili didn’t look all that impressive and he believes had he not been injured in his fight against the Georgian he would have won.

“What can I say? I predicted these things. Sean is not accustomed to going five rounds. He is not accustomed to people on his legs, and I just felt like – I still go back and say, ‘Hey, that fight with Aljamain Sterling, that was a fluke too.’ Aljamain was still in that fight, and people thought I was just hating. No, I’ve been in there with Merab. I did a whole lot better than Sean did when I fought Merab. I mean, I took down Merab. Like, Merab is lucky that I had that groin injury,” Cejudo said on Pound 4 Pound podcast… “Merab was lucky that I was hurt in that fight.”

It is an interesting take, as Henry Cejudo did have some success against Merab Dvalishvili. He won the first round as he appeared to hurt the now champion. He even took him down in the second round. However, Cejudo says his groin injury limited what he could do in the fight, which is why he says Dvalishvili is lucky.