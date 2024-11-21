Michael Chandler reveals Charles Oliveira rematch left him in the most pain in his career: “Most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight”

Michael Chandler says he’s never been in more pain after a fight than he was after UFC 309.

Chandler ended his two-year-long layoff on Saturday in a rematch against Charles Oliveira. He suffered a five-round decision loss but wasn’t dropped or knocked down at all in the fight. However, he says he still left that fight with more injuries and more pain than he’s ever had before.

😲💪Michael Chandler reveals his fight with Charles Oliveira left him in the worst pain of his career, even admitting he peed blood during the post-fight drug test: “Body the most pain I’ve ever been in my entire life, the most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight for sure. Peed… pic.twitter.com/PfvcroeLnL — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 20, 2024

“I had a phenomenal training camp, we went to war, we did our thing,” Chandler said on Bussin With the Boys. “My body, the most pain I’ve ever been in my entire life. The most injuries I’ve had in a fight, for sure. Peed blood, inflammation all over, my whole body is swollen. The first (blood in my urine) was very light, which was in my drug test. New York drug-tested me before and after the fight… It had a light tint and the second one was beet-looking juice. It was dark. My whole body hurt.”

Despite dealing with all the injuries and his body hurting, Chandler had Oliveira rocked and nearly finished him in the fifth round.