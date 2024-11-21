Michael Chandler reveals Charles Oliveira rematch left him in the most pain in his career: “Most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight”
Michael Chandler says he’s never been in more pain after a fight than he was after UFC 309.
Chandler ended his two-year-long layoff on Saturday in a rematch against Charles Oliveira. He suffered a five-round decision loss but wasn’t dropped or knocked down at all in the fight. However, he says he still left that fight with more injuries and more pain than he’s ever had before.
“Body the most pain I’ve ever been in my entire life, the most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight for sure.
“I had a phenomenal training camp, we went to war, we did our thing,” Chandler said on Bussin With the Boys. “My body, the most pain I’ve ever been in my entire life. The most injuries I’ve had in a fight, for sure. Peed blood, inflammation all over, my whole body is swollen. The first (blood in my urine) was very light, which was in my drug test. New York drug-tested me before and after the fight… It had a light tint and the second one was beet-looking juice. It was dark. My whole body hurt.”
Despite dealing with all the injuries and his body hurting, Chandler had Oliveira rocked and nearly finished him in the fifth round.
Michael Chandler reveals he hurt his knee early in UFC 309 fight
One of the injuries that Michael Chandler sustained at UFC 309 was in his knee.
Chandler revealed he hurt his knee early in the first round when Oliveira had his leg in the kneebar.
“I think something happened to the knee in that first exchange when he had the leg and I did that full 360, he did a kneebar thing, because I walked back to the stool and I looked down at my left leg and it was not working right,” Chandler said. “It wasn’t stepping, it wasn’t catching, it was unstable, it was weird.”
That made it difficult for Chandler to plant his knee and walk forward.
“Essentially for 23 minutes of that fight I don’t know if the leg was really working that well.”
Ultimately, Chandler ended up losing by decision to fall to 23-9 as a pro and is now 2-4 in the UFC.
