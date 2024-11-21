Michael Chandler reveals Charles Oliveira rematch left him in the most pain in his career: “Most injuries I’ve ever had in a fight”

By Cole Shelton - November 20, 2024

Michael Chandler says he’s never been in more pain after a fight than he was after UFC 309.

Michael Chandler

Chandler ended his two-year-long layoff on Saturday in a rematch against Charles Oliveira. He suffered a five-round decision loss but wasn’t dropped or knocked down at all in the fight. However, he says he still left that fight with more injuries and more pain than he’s ever had before.

“I had a phenomenal training camp, we went to war, we did our thing,” Chandler said on Bussin With the Boys. “My body, the most pain I’ve ever been in my entire life. The most injuries I’ve had in a fight, for sure. Peed blood, inflammation all over, my whole body is swollen. The first (blood in my urine) was very light, which was in my drug test. New York drug-tested me before and after the fight… It had a light tint and the second one was beet-looking juice. It was dark. My whole body hurt.”

Despite dealing with all the injuries and his body hurting, Chandler had Oliveira rocked and nearly finished him in the fifth round.

Michael Chandler reveals he hurt his knee early in UFC 309 fight

One of the injuries that Michael Chandler sustained at UFC 309 was in his knee.

Chandler revealed he hurt his knee early in the first round when Oliveira had his leg in the kneebar.

“I think something happened to the knee in that first exchange when he had the leg and I did that full 360, he did a kneebar thing, because I walked back to the stool and I looked down at my left leg and it was not working right,” Chandler said. “It wasn’t stepping, it wasn’t catching, it was unstable, it was weird.”

That made it difficult for Chandler to plant his knee and walk forward.

“Essentially for 23 minutes of that fight I don’t know if the leg was really working that well.”

Ultimately, Chandler ended up losing by decision to fall to 23-9 as a pro and is now 2-4 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Michael Chandler

Related

Jon Jones, UFC 309

What's next for the stars of UFC 309?

Cole Shelton - November 19, 2024
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reacts to “mad little fellow” Michael Chandler’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on rival Michael Chandler’s defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last weekend.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White provides reassuring update on Michael Chandler's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future of Michael Chandler after his loss at UFC 309.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309
UFC

Charles Oliveira takes issue with officiating during UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes referee Keith Peterson missed several fouls in his UFC 309 scrap with Michael Chandler.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, UFC 309, Bonus, UFC
Michael Chandler

UFC 309 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler take home FOTN

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

The Octagon returned to Madison Sqaure Garden for tonight’s UFC 309 event, and five fighters wound up taking home $50k bonuses.

Charles Oliveira, UFC 309, UFC

Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler at UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024
Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, UFC 309, Results, UFC
Michael Chandler

UFC 309 Results: Charles Oliveira defeats Michael Chandler (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 309 results, including the lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2024

Charles Oliveira has cautioned Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight as he continues to shine at featherweight.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler UFC 309
Exclusive MMA Interviews

UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

In the co-main event, a pivotal lightweight bout goes down as Charles Olivera rematches Michael Chandler. Heading into the bout, Oliveira is a -280 favorite while the American is a +210 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with 'beast' Charles Oliveira: "It would be an honor to share the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Charles Oliveira.