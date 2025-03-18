Charles Oliveira gets brutally honest on Conor McGregor’s UFC return after White House visit: “He’s not going to fight again”

By Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor won’t fight in the UFC again.

Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ is fresh off his trip to The White House in Washington D.C. Almost four years after his last UFC appearance against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. After meeting with the President, the former two-weight champion unleashed a rant against Ireland’s de facto Prime Minister, Michael Martin. The comments come as no surprise, given McGregor’s repeated teases to join the political world.

Naturally, the whole ordeal led to fan discussion on whether the 36-year-old would compete again. Conor McGregor was famously set to return to the octagon last summer against Michael Chandler but withdrew due to a broken toe. Despite calling to re-book the bout for December, ‘Iron’ instead moved on to fight Charles Oliveira. Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White stated that McGregor would likely fight in the fall.

However, Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into all that talk. Speaking in a recent interview with Oddspedia, ‘Do Bronx’ discussed his career, and what he wants next. During the discussion, the former UFC lightweight champion was asked about potentially fighting Conor McGregor. While the two were never booked to fight, they have gone back and forth on several occasions about meeting in the octagon in the past.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ CONFIRMS INTEREST IN UFC RETURN, TRASHES CURRENT ROSTER: “I WANT TO GO BACK AND GET A TITLE”

Charles Oliveira

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Charles Oliveira dismisses talk of Conor McGregor’s UFC return after recent visit to The White House

However, ‘Do Bronx’ isn’t delusional about fighting ‘The Notorious’ anytime soon. In the interview, Charles Oliveira largely laughed off the idea that Conor McGregor will fight again. In the Brazilian’s eyes, the former UFC champion is living his life the way he wants to, and there’s nothing anyone can do. At this point, Oliveira is just tired of hearing about him.

“To be honest, I don’t know why people are still talking about Conor McGregor.” Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stated to Oddspedia. “He’s done everything he wanted to do in the sport and now he chooses to live his life the way he’s living it.”

He continued, “We’ve been waiting for his return and Michael Chandler has been waiting for about two years and he hasn’t shown up. I think fans should forget about Conor McGregor’s return, he’s not going to fight again.”

What do you make of these comments from Charles Oliveira? Do you think Conor McGregor will fight in the UFC again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano becomes the latest to blast the UFC Apex following recent event: "Apex cards must stop!"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025
Gunnar Nelson, Conor McGregor
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return: "I haven't met him in years"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson has offered an update on his relationship with teammate Conor McGregor.

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner doubles down on his decision to retire at UFC 313: "I'm still feeling the same way"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has no intention of ever fighting again.

Gunnar Nelson
UFC

Gunnar Nelson explains why he hasn't fought in two years ahead of return at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 18, 2025

Gunnar Nelson will be ending a two-year-long layoff when he takes on Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC London on Saturday.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski makes prediction for possible Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

BJ Penn Staff - March 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC right now, and there is only one man who has fought them both: Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev

UFC legend explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria would be an 'insult'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry was 'livid' over not receiving UFC 315 title fight against Belal Muhammad

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes he should’ve been called upon for a UFC welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler

Former UFC champion warns Paddy Pimblett of Michael Chandler's KO threat ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

One ex-UFC titleholder has given his take on the dangers that Michael Chandler presents to Paddy Pimblett.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of the latter’s move up to 155 pounds.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards doesn't think the UFC world title looks right on Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards has stated that he doesn’t think the UFC welterweight championship looks right on his old rival Belal Muhammad.