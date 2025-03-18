Charles Oliveira gets brutally honest on Conor McGregor’s UFC return after White House visit: “He’s not going to fight again”

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor won’t fight in the UFC again.

‘The Notorious’ is fresh off his trip to The White House in Washington D.C. Almost four years after his last UFC appearance against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with Donald Trump in the Oval Office. After meeting with the President, the former two-weight champion unleashed a rant against Ireland’s de facto Prime Minister, Michael Martin. The comments come as no surprise, given McGregor’s repeated teases to join the political world.

Naturally, the whole ordeal led to fan discussion on whether the 36-year-old would compete again. Conor McGregor was famously set to return to the octagon last summer against Michael Chandler but withdrew due to a broken toe. Despite calling to re-book the bout for December, ‘Iron’ instead moved on to fight Charles Oliveira. Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White stated that McGregor would likely fight in the fall.

However, Charles Oliveira doesn’t buy into all that talk. Speaking in a recent interview with Oddspedia, ‘Do Bronx’ discussed his career, and what he wants next. During the discussion, the former UFC lightweight champion was asked about potentially fighting Conor McGregor. While the two were never booked to fight, they have gone back and forth on several occasions about meeting in the octagon in the past.

Charles Oliveira dismisses talk of Conor McGregor’s UFC return after recent visit to The White House

However, ‘Do Bronx’ isn’t delusional about fighting ‘The Notorious’ anytime soon. In the interview, Charles Oliveira largely laughed off the idea that Conor McGregor will fight again. In the Brazilian’s eyes, the former UFC champion is living his life the way he wants to, and there’s nothing anyone can do. At this point, Oliveira is just tired of hearing about him.

“To be honest, I don’t know why people are still talking about Conor McGregor.” Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stated to Oddspedia. “He’s done everything he wanted to do in the sport and now he chooses to live his life the way he’s living it.”

He continued, “We’ve been waiting for his return and Michael Chandler has been waiting for about two years and he hasn’t shown up. I think fans should forget about Conor McGregor’s return, he’s not going to fight again.”

What do you make of these comments from Charles Oliveira? Do you think Conor McGregor will fight in the UFC again?