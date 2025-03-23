Ilia Topuria advises Charles Oliveira to “stay quiet” amid lightweight move
Ilia Topuria has advised Charles Oliveira to quiet down as the former continues to prepare for his move to lightweight.
Right now, the lightweight division is being defined by one storyline: Ilia Topuria’s move up from featherweight. After dominating at 145 pounds, he’s ready to try and do the same at 155. Some believe that he could go straight into a world title shot against Islam Makhachev, whereas others are of the belief that he is more likely to take on a contender first.
Some have suggested that it could be Charles Oliveira. The two have exchanged plenty of words in the last few weeks, and with neither having a fight booked right now, it could make all the sense in the world for this one to happen.
In a recent tweet, Topuria sent a message to ‘Do Bronx’ as the speculation continues.
Charles, it’s better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven’t come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge.
Topuria gives Oliveira some advice
There’s every chance that these two will meet in the middle of the Octagon. If it happens, you’d have to think Topuria will be seen as the favorite to win. His power is absolutely stunning, and although Charles has the grappling advantage, it may not be enough against this absolute monster.
Do you believe we’re going to see Charles Oliveira vs Ilia Topuria later this year? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
