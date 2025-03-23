Ilia Topuria advises Charles Oliveira to “stay quiet” amid lightweight move

Ilia Topuria has advised Charles Oliveira to quiet down as the former continues to prepare for his move to lightweight.

Right now, the lightweight division is being defined by one storyline: Ilia Topuria’s move up from featherweight. After dominating at 145 pounds, he’s ready to try and do the same at 155. Some believe that he could go straight into a world title shot against Islam Makhachev, whereas others are of the belief that he is more likely to take on a contender first.

Some have suggested that it could be Charles Oliveira. The two have exchanged plenty of words in the last few weeks, and with neither having a fight booked right now, it could make all the sense in the world for this one to happen.

In a recent tweet, Topuria sent a message to ‘Do Bronx’ as the speculation continues.