Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of the latter’s move up to 155 pounds.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is planning on making the move up to the lightweight division following his incredible success at featherweight. While nobody knows for sure who he’ll fight next, there’s a good chance he could challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship in an immediate bid to win a second world title in the UFC.

Of course, there are plenty of big names still residing at lightweight, including Charles Oliveira. That could be a direction Topuria heads in, but it also depends on just how quickly the UFC wants to try and push him to the top.

During a recent interview with Oddspedia, Oliveira sent something of a warning to Topuria.