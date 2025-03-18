Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

By Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of the latter’s move up to 155 pounds.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is planning on making the move up to the lightweight division following his incredible success at featherweight. While nobody knows for sure who he’ll fight next, there’s a good chance he could challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship in an immediate bid to win a second world title in the UFC.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira cautions Ilia Topuria against moving up to lightweight: “This is a very tough division”

Of course, there are plenty of big names still residing at lightweight, including Charles Oliveira. That could be a direction Topuria heads in, but it also depends on just how quickly the UFC wants to try and push him to the top.

During a recent interview with Oddspedia, Oliveira sent something of a warning to Topuria.

Oliveira’s warning for Topuria

“Whoever I get told to fight, I’m going to fight. I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but this is lightweight,” Oliveira said of Topuria’s lightweight move.

“It’s the most difficult division you have ever seen and I have power in my hands. I believe in my Jiu-Jitsu, but I believe that I could knock Ilia Topuria out.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

There are some really interesting directions that the UFC can head in. Alas, if we do end up with Charles Oliveira vs Ilia Topuria, it could wind up being one of the fights of the year.

What do you expect to happen next when it comes to the lightweight division and both of these fighters? Do you believe they are both deserving of a shot at the world title in their next fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad

Leon Edwards doesn't think the UFC world title looks right on Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025
Jean Silva UFC
Jean Silva

Jean Silva responds to Bryce Mitchell's "demonic" claims

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Jean Silva has responded to claims made by Bryce Mitchell that he is being possessed by a legion of demons.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in
UFC

Marvin Vettori issues retirement challenge to UFC rival Brendan Allen: “Before I see you outside”

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has issued a potential retirement challenge to Brendan Allen for a future fight.

Roman Dolidze, UFC Vegas 104
Roman Dolidze

What's next for Roman Dolidze and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 104?

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

The UFC was back at the Apex on Saturday, March 15 for UFC Vegas 104. The main event saw Roman Dolidze rematching Marvin Vettori.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal explains why he asked the UFC to fight Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

Bo Nickal says he asked the UFC to fight Reinier de Ridder next and they granted his request.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker reveals next middleweight fight could be his last: "I'm going to decide after this next fight"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025
Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz confirms interest in UFC return, trashes current roster: "I want to go back and get a title"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Nate Diaz is interested in a return to the octagon to win a UFC championship.

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Donn Davis dismisses rumors of Francis Ngannou leaving the PFL: "Fake News!"

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

According to PFL founder Donn Davis, Francis Ngannou isn’t going anywhere.

Conor McGregor, Donald Trump
Donald Trump

WATCH | Conor McGregor meets with Donald Trump at The White House for St. Patrick's Day

Josh Evanoff - March 17, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor met with Donald Trump at The White House earlier today.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA
Jean Silva

Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a "legion of Demons" ahead of UFC 314 fight

Cole Shelton - March 17, 2025

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell claims Jean Silva is possessed by a legion of demons which has impacted his sleep.