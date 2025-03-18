Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of the latter’s move up to 155 pounds.
As we know, Ilia Topuria is planning on making the move up to the lightweight division following his incredible success at featherweight. While nobody knows for sure who he’ll fight next, there’s a good chance he could challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship in an immediate bid to win a second world title in the UFC.
Of course, there are plenty of big names still residing at lightweight, including Charles Oliveira. That could be a direction Topuria heads in, but it also depends on just how quickly the UFC wants to try and push him to the top.
During a recent interview with Oddspedia, Oliveira sent something of a warning to Topuria.
Oliveira’s warning for Topuria
“Whoever I get told to fight, I’m going to fight. I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but this is lightweight,” Oliveira said of Topuria’s lightweight move.
“It’s the most difficult division you have ever seen and I have power in my hands. I believe in my Jiu-Jitsu, but I believe that I could knock Ilia Topuria out.”
There are some really interesting directions that the UFC can head in. Alas, if we do end up with Charles Oliveira vs Ilia Topuria, it could wind up being one of the fights of the year.
What do you expect to happen next when it comes to the lightweight division and both of these fighters? Do you believe they are both deserving of a shot at the world title in their next fight? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
