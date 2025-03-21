Kamaru Usman proposes some fun fights for the UFC’s lightweight division

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman has put forward some ideas for the future of the promotion’s lightweight division.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been incredibly lucky over the last five to ten years or so. There are a couple reasons for that, but one that comes to mind is this: the lightweight division. From top to bottom, the UFC has had an absolutely stacked top 15 and beyond at 155 pounds for the longest time. There are some absolute killers residing at lightweight, and we can’t think when that wasn’t the case.

From champions to contenders and beyond, it’s been an absolute sight to behold. Of course, the new generation is attempting to force their way through, but they haven’t quite been able to do so just yet. Because of that, the UFC is still able to match these guys up in incredible, high profile bouts that highlight just how phenomenal they are.

With that being said, being a matchmaker in the UFC isn’t exactly the easiest job in the world. So, in a recent episode of his podcast, Kamaru Usman decided to give it a whirl.