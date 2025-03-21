Kamaru Usman proposes some fun fights for the UFC’s lightweight division

By Harry Kettle - March 21, 2025

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman has put forward some ideas for the future of the promotion’s lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has been incredibly lucky over the last five to ten years or so. There are a couple reasons for that, but one that comes to mind is this: the lightweight division. From top to bottom, the UFC has had an absolutely stacked top 15 and beyond at 155 pounds for the longest time. There are some absolute killers residing at lightweight, and we can’t think when that wasn’t the case.

RELATED: UFC icon predicts Islam Makhachev’s next UFC lightweight title challenger

From champions to contenders and beyond, it’s been an absolute sight to behold. Of course, the new generation is attempting to force their way through, but they haven’t quite been able to do so just yet. Because of that, the UFC is still able to match these guys up in incredible, high profile bouts that highlight just how phenomenal they are.

With that being said, being a matchmaker in the UFC isn’t exactly the easiest job in the world. So, in a recent episode of his podcast, Kamaru Usman decided to give it a whirl.

Usman’s UFC lightweight division booking scenarios

“If I had to put my bracket together, I would have to say that Islam [Makhachev] is fighting Justin [Gaethje]” said Usman regarding the next championship title fight.

“And after that, if you want to give a fantastic fight for Dustin Poirier, the retirement fight, why don’t we do the third one with Max Holloway?

“And then, I would do Arman Tsarukyan vs Charles Oliveira [rematch], and then I would probably do the winner of Chandler vs Pimblett against Dan Hooker. I would do that.”

“The winner of Chandler vs Pimblett takes on Dan Hooker,” continued the former welterweight champion, before turning his attention towards former featherweight king Ilia Topuria.

“And Ilia Topuria [gets] Mateusz Gamrot… The one thing that we don’t see often is Ilia Topuria on his back, now give him a relentless wrestler who is very successful in the lightweight division.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

The possibilities truly are endless. So, instead of worrying about what the next crop of stars will look like, let’s just sit back and appreciate what we have for the time we have left with them.

Are you a fan of Kamaru Usman’s booking decisions in the UFC’s lightweight division? If not, what changes would you make? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

