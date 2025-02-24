Michael Chandler reacts to Patricio Pitbull’s decision to join the UFC: “If he plays his cards right…”

By Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler is happy to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull

‘Iron’ recently signed a deal to return to the cage at UFC 314 in Miami. Fresh off a loss to Charles Oliveira in November, Michael Chandler will face off with the rising Paddy Pimblett in April. For his part, ‘The Baddy’ hasn’t competed since a first-round submission victory over ‘King’ Bobby Green last summer.

Just one fight below Michael Chandler on the UFC 314 main card, will be former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull. The Brazilian famously parted ways with the PFL last month, having requested his release due to inactivity and a high-profile feud with company executive Donn Davis. In April, he will meet Yair Rodriguez in his promotional debut.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, ‘Iron’ reacted to his former rival joining the company. The two famously faced off in May 2019, in what was one of the biggest fights in Bellator history. Patricio Pitbull handed Michael Chandler a first-round knockout loss that night, helping avenge his brother Patricky’s knockout loss to the lightweight in the process.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER PREDICTS FIRST-ROUND KNOCKOUT WIN OVER PADDY PIMBLETT AHEAD OF UFC 314: “IT’S A BAD MATCHUP”

Michael Chandler reacts to Patricio Pitbull’s decision to sign with the UFC

However, there are no more bad feelings between Michael Chandler and the Brazilian brothers. Speaking with Helwani, the lightweight contender applauded Patricio Pitbull’s decision to join him in the UFC. Chandler believes the decision will be a great one for the 37-year-old, not only competitively, but monetarily.

“Not surprised. Not surprised at him [joining the UFC], or everybody tweeting at Donn Davis and PFL, and before that, Bellator.” Michael Chandler stated earlier today, referring to Pitbull. “…It just continues to solidify that the UFC is the only place for mixed-martial-arts. Take it from me. Take it from a guy who [is] like Patricio Pitbull. A year from now, two years from now, sit him down on your show and have him answer, honestly, what the difference is, and how much bigger the UFC is, how much more significant it is.”

He continued, “If he plays his cards right and does his job, how much more lucrative it is… Honestly, I haven’t seen one of his fights in a very long time. So, I don’t know where his skillset is. All I do know is, I wish him well… Language barrier, it was an unfortunate set of circumstances, so I wish him well. I think he’s dynamic, explosive, and he’s got a great opportunity to fight Yair Rodriguez.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Are you happy to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Michael Chandler Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

