Dana White confirms interest in signing new free agent Aaron Pico: “We love him!”

UFC CEO Dana White has interest in signing former Bellator star Aaron Pico.

The 28-year-old striker was a member of Bellator for over a decade. Once considered one of the greatest prospects in the sport, Aaron Pico has quickly become one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. The hard-hitting featherweight has won nine of his last ten bouts, last scoring a knockout win over Henry Corrales last February.

Following that win, Aaron Pico was linked to a Bellator title bout with then-champion Patricio Pitbull. However, that fight never came to fruition. After months of inactivity, the Brazilian requested and was later granted his release from the PFL. Earlier this month, the longtime Bellator star signed a deal to join the UFC.

It appears that Aaron Pico could be following in Pitbull’s footsteps. Earlier this month, the featherweight star revealed that he was a restricted free agent. While Donn Davis and the PFL could potentially match whatever offer Pico receives, the 28-year-old has already stated that he won’t fight for them. Dana White was asked about the situation at the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference over the weekend.

UFC CEO Dana White shows interest in signing ex-Bellator star Aaron Pico

There, Dana White was asked about the possibility of signing Aaron Pico. Unsurprisingly, the promoter stated that he, along with his matchmakers, loves the hard-hitting featherweight. While the PFL could possibly match the UFC’s offer to Pico, it’s clear that White and company are a big fan of the 28-year-old.

“You know, I was telling you, Sean Shelby loves [Jean] Silva, and that guy loves Aaron Pico, so.” Dana White responded when asked about signing the ex-Bellator fighter at the UFC Seattle press conference. “These guys, when these guys love you as much as they do, some good things are probably going to happen.”

In the event the UFC signs Aaron Pico, he would be one of many fighters to leave PFL in favor of Dana White lately. Since the start of last year, the organization has signed multiple high-profile talents, including the aforementioned Pitbull, as well as Kayla Harrison and Austin Vanderford.

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Do you want to see Aaron Pico join the UFC?