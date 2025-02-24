Dustin Poirier reveals retirement fight is targeted for this summer in New Orleans: “It would be incredible”

By Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is continuing to work for his retirement fight.

Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a title fight with Islam Makhachev last summer. In the main event of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier faced the Russian in his third crack at undisputed lightweight gold. Despite entering the cage a massive betting underdog, the 36-year-old brought the fight to the champion.

However, despite a spirited effort, ‘The Diamond’ suffered a fifth-round submission loss. Post-fight, Dustin Poirier again teased retirement. However, after a few months of back-and-forth, the former interim UFC lightweight champion revealed plans for one more fight. In the months since then, Poirier has teased bouts with the likes of Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dustin Poirier was asked about fighting again. There, the longtime UFC fan favorite confirmed plans for one more bout, stating that it would likely take place this summer. However, in the interview, Poirier revealed that his retirement fight will possibly take place in New Orleans.

RELATED: ANTHONY SMITH OPENS UP ON RETIREMENT FIGHT AGAINST ZHANG MINGYANG: “I WAS VERY SHOCKED WITH THE MATCHUP”

Dustin Poirier Benoit Saint-Denis UFC 299

(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Dustin Poirier reveals timeline and planned location for UFC retirement fight

The city means a lot to Dustin Poirier, having grown up in the nearby Lafayette. While there’s still a lot of work to do, ‘The Diamond’ wants to make UFC New Orleans a reality. The promotion hasn’t headed to the city in a decade, but could now return for the retirement bout for Louisana’s finest.

“I’ll drop it. It’s [going to happen in] the summer, in July or August, probably.” Dustin Poirier stated to MMA Fighting. “We’re working on UFC New Orleans. I’m trying to retire in my home state, the UFC hasn’t been there since, maybe, 2015? Yeah, I fought on the card as well, I fought Yancy Medeiros. But, that was the last time I got to fight at home.”

He continued, “To retire, where it all started in Louisana would be incredible for me in my career. Yes sir, [I will fight in the main event]. [I don’t have any opponent] quite yet. We’re still working on a couple of things.”

What do you make of these comments from the former interim UFC champion? Who do you want to see Dustin Poirier face in his final fight?

