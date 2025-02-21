Michael Chandler predicts first-round knockout win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314: “It’s a bad matchup”

By Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 314 meeting with Paddy Pimblett won’t be close.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett

‘Iron’ was last seen in the cage at UFC 309 in November, for a rematch with Charles Oliveira. The fight ended a two-year layoff for Michael Chandler, having spent the time waiting for a long-awaited bout with Conor McGregor. Sadly for the hard-hitting lightweight, ‘Do Bronx’ handed him a unanimous decision loss in his return last fall.

However, Michael Chandler has already signed a deal to return. Earlier this week, Dana White revealed that ‘Iron’ would meet the rising Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April. The five-round bout will be the first for ‘The Baddy’ in the promotion, with the Brit last scoring a submission win over ‘King’ Bobby Green last summer.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the former Bellator champion discussed his return to the cage. There, Michael Chandler offered a prediction for his UFC return against Paddy Pimblett, stating that he would knockout the rising prospect inside of a round. According to ‘Iron’, he’s just a bad matchup for the Brit.

RELATED: PATRICIO PITBULL SENDS MESSAGE TO FEATHERWEIGHT DIVISION AFTER JOINING THE UFC: “YOUR FUTURE KING HAS ARRIVED!”

Michael Chandler predicts first-round knockout win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314

“I believe I’m going to put a pressure on him.” Michael Chandler stated in the interview ahead of his UFC 314 meeting against Paddy Pimblett. “He’ll know right away within the first exchange, he’s not stepping into the octagon with Bobby Green or Tony Ferguson. It’s just a different level. I still believe with where I’m at, it’s just a bad matchup stylistically for [Paddy]. That first time he gets hit by one of the toughest punchers in the UFC lightweight division, it’s going to be a different feeling.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a different ferocity he hasn’t felt before. I do believe he has some momentum right now, but the Paddy train stops in Miami. He’s going to have to go back to the drawing board. He’s a great dude, but I plan on landing some big punches and getting him out of there early.”

For what it’s worth, oddsmakers disagree with Michael Chandler’s assessment of his UFC 314 return. According to the opening line from DraftKings, ‘Iron’ is currently a +110 underdog for his next bout. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is returning as a slight -130 betting favorite.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Michael Chandler will beat Paddy Pimblett? 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya doesn't think he's "washed" but admits he won't be UFC champion again

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes claims UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate featherweight title for lightweight move: "They were very clear"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Featherweight contender Diego Lopes has claimed the UFC is done with two-division champions.

Aljamain Sterling, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull takes aim at Aljamain Sterling for rejecting offer to fight him: "He ran!"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull is taking aim at Aljamain Sterling ahead of his UFC debut.

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo considering return to flyweight division after UFC Seattle: "There could be a resurrection"

Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Henry Cejudo is open to returning to his former stomping grounds.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after 'El Matador' vacates UFC gold

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has praise for Ilia Topuria, but he’s still not keen on “El Matador” getting a UFC lightweight title shot.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards entering 'nightmare situation' with short notice fight against Sean Brady, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025
Belal Muhammad
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad reacts to Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Belal Muhammad has given his reaction to being booked against Jack Della Maddalena.

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes
Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes reacts to UFC title fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

UFC star Diego Lopes has reacted to getting a world title shot against former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo has surprising criticism for Dominick Cruz following his retirement

Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has criticized Dominick Cruz in the wake of the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

Alexander Gustafsson, BKFC, UFC
UFC

Alexander Gustafsson admits he's not at the UFC level anymore

Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

MMA veteran Alexander Gustafsson has admitted that he’s not at the UFC level anymore after signing for GFL.