Michael Chandler predicts first-round knockout win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314: “It’s a bad matchup”

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 314 meeting with Paddy Pimblett won’t be close.

‘Iron’ was last seen in the cage at UFC 309 in November, for a rematch with Charles Oliveira. The fight ended a two-year layoff for Michael Chandler, having spent the time waiting for a long-awaited bout with Conor McGregor. Sadly for the hard-hitting lightweight, ‘Do Bronx’ handed him a unanimous decision loss in his return last fall.

However, Michael Chandler has already signed a deal to return. Earlier this week, Dana White revealed that ‘Iron’ would meet the rising Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April. The five-round bout will be the first for ‘The Baddy’ in the promotion, with the Brit last scoring a submission win over ‘King’ Bobby Green last summer.

Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the former Bellator champion discussed his return to the cage. There, Michael Chandler offered a prediction for his UFC return against Paddy Pimblett, stating that he would knockout the rising prospect inside of a round. According to ‘Iron’, he’s just a bad matchup for the Brit.

Michael Chandler predicts an early KO in his fight against Paddy Pimblett 👀 “It’s a bad matchup stylistically for [Paddy]… I’m gonna land a right hand or a left hook and put his lights out within the first couple rounds.” 🎥 @espnmma #UFC314pic.twitter.com/XoQZoHXEUx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 21, 2025

Michael Chandler predicts first-round knockout win over Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 314

“I believe I’m going to put a pressure on him.” Michael Chandler stated in the interview ahead of his UFC 314 meeting against Paddy Pimblett. “He’ll know right away within the first exchange, he’s not stepping into the octagon with Bobby Green or Tony Ferguson. It’s just a different level. I still believe with where I’m at, it’s just a bad matchup stylistically for [Paddy]. That first time he gets hit by one of the toughest punchers in the UFC lightweight division, it’s going to be a different feeling.”

He continued, “It’s going to be a different ferocity he hasn’t felt before. I do believe he has some momentum right now, but the Paddy train stops in Miami. He’s going to have to go back to the drawing board. He’s a great dude, but I plan on landing some big punches and getting him out of there early.”

For what it’s worth, oddsmakers disagree with Michael Chandler’s assessment of his UFC 314 return. According to the opening line from DraftKings, ‘Iron’ is currently a +110 underdog for his next bout. Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is returning as a slight -130 betting favorite.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Michael Chandler will beat Paddy Pimblett?